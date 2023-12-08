Superman: Legacy Is Bringing In Mr. Terrific, And I'm Impressed With How Jacked The Actor Already Looks

The Superman: Legacy cast list features a stacked lineup of talent beyond David Corenswet playing this new version of the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan being the perfect choice for Lois Lane. For one thing, Superman will be joined by various superheroes from other corners of the DC Universe, including Mr. Terrific, who’s being played by Edi Gathegi. A picture has surfaced of Gathegi in training for Legacy, and I’m impressed with how jacked he already looks.

While it’ll presumably be a long time until we get our first look at the actor in the Mr. Terrific suit, there’s no question that Gathegi’s Michael Holt will be fit enough to battle bad guys in the upcoming DC movie. Paolo Mascitti, a celebrity trainer who’s also been working with Corenswet, shared this photo on his Instagram Stories of Gathegi’s muscles practically bulging through his clothes.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Mr. Terrific is a superhero who chiefly relies on his intellect and various gadgets (most notably his T-spheres) when fighting crime, but he knows how to throw a punch when the situation calls for it. It’s unclear at this point how much we’ll see of Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific in Superman: Legacy, but the For All Mankind star is obviously putting in the work and getting bulked up ahead of principal photography reportedly starting in March. If the guy’s physique looks that impressive in workout clothes, just imagine how he’ll look once he’s suited up as Mr. Terrific.

Among the things we know about Superman: Legacy is that it will technically mark Michael Holt’s live-action debut, because while there was a character modeled after him who was played by Echo Kellum in all but Arrow’s first three seasons, that Mr. Terrific was named Curtis Holt. Michael has also been voiced in animated movies and TV shows by actors like Michael Beach, Gary Anthony Williams, Hannibal Burress and Kevin Michael Richardson, we’ll hear Ato Essandoh bring him to life next year as a member of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One’s voice cast. As for Gathegi, Legacy will be his second time appearing in a superhero movie, following his all-too-brief outing as Darwin in X-Men: First Class.

Other superheroes set to appear in Superman: Legacy include Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. We’ll also see María Gabriela De Faría play The Engineer, who’s part of The Authority in the comics, However, Faría’s Engineer is described as being part of a team of villains, so if The Authority is appearing in Legacy ahead of their own DC Universe movie, then evidently we’ll see them clashing with Clark Kent/Kal-El rather that fight alongside him.

Directed and written by DC Studios co-head James Gunn (who revealed one way to know if casting rumors aren’t true), Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Max subscribers can stream all kinds of past Superman movies and TV shows in the meantime, and remember that the same streaming platform will deliver the animated series Creature Commandos, which will be the first DC Universe project, sometime in 2024.