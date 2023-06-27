How The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Proves Rachel Brosnahan Is The Perfect Choice For Lois Lane

Lois Lane is a quick-witted, fast-talking, career-driven woman who’s also one of the star journalists at The Daily Planet. Plus, you know, she's Superman’s love interest. A big question surrounding this legendary character for a while now has been regarding who will play her in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy . Now, not only do we have our answer, she’s the perfect choice. Rachel Brosnahan is a powerhouse of an actor, with experience playing characters like Lane, and it’s because of her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that I’m able to write that with such confidence.

For weeks now, there have been questions about who would play the new Superman , and rumors about the actors doing screen tests for Clark Kent and Lois Lane . It was officially announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the legendary DC characters in Gunn's film. While all six actors under consideration would have been fantastic choices, these two really seem perfect for the roles, especially Brosnahan.

The two-time Emmy winner just wrapped up her final (and perfect) season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and it was her time as Midge that really convinced me she had the potential to be a fantastic Lois Lane. Much like Lois in the newsroom, Mrs. Maisel’s drive to be the best comic she can be, and her confidence to stand up for what she wants and believes is admirable, and a major part of her character. You can see exactly what I’m talking about in this clip from the Amazon Prime show:

Getting more specific, it seems like Brosnahan’s Lois Lane could be a lot like Margot Kidder’s take on the journalist in 1978’s Superman: The Movie. When Clark meets Lois , she’s plowing her way through the newsroom, trying to convince her editor that she should get a story. Much like Midge, this journalist is working in an industry run by men, and she’s unapologetic about her right to be there too.

Also, the rate at which Kidder’s character speaks, and the way she fires back at Clark and her editors, is a lot like how Midge talks all the time. I think it’s safe to say we can expect a strong-willed, hilarious and confident Lois Lane from Brosnahan, and I have no doubt she’ll bring the same vigor and range to Superman: Legacy as she did to all five seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

While there were rumors that “David and Emma [Mackey]” would be cast as Clark and Lois in this upcoming DC movie, clearly Rachel Brosnahan floored those in charge of casting, and she proved once again just how marvelous she is. Between the hilarious stand-up sets she did for over five years on Mrs. Maisel and the emotional sequences throughout the series showing off her dramatic skills, it’s clear that she was born to be Lois Lane.

To see what exactly I’m talking about, you can stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with an Amazon Prime subscription. Also, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news about Superman: Legacy, which is expected to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.