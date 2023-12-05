DC Reveals Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earth's A+ Voice Cast Revealed, But I Really Wish We Could Get Jensen Ackles, Alexandra Daddario And Others In Live-Action

Following the conclusion of the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline in 2020 with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, with the 2022 short film Constantine: The House of Mystery serving as an epilogue, the Tomorrowverse timeline took its place, and we’re now six movies deep into this new continuity of animated DC movies. Movie #7 arrives early on the 2024 movies schedule, and it’ll kick off a three-part adaptation of arguably DC Comics’ most famous crossover storyline, Crisis on Infinite Earths. Now Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One’s voice cast has been unveiled, and while there’s A+ talent involved, it’s nonetheless making me wish actors like Jensen Ackles, Alexandra Daddario and more would contribute to the DC landscape in live-action.

Just a few weeks after the first trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths dropped, we’ve learned what names are attached to the animated movie, with many of the returning Tomorrowverse actors playing multiple roles thanks to the story showing off many other universes. The main roster includes Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Megan Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. We’ll also be treated to more of Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane following her debut in the role in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the movie that ushered in the Tomorrowverse.

But that’s just the tip of the performing iceberg when it comes to Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One, which is directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jim Krieg. Here’s the rest of this movie’s cast:

Jonathan Adams as Monitor

Ike Amadi as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo

Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman

Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin

Alastair Duncan as Alfred

Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman

Ato Essandoh as Mr Terrific

Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar

Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring

Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress

David Kaye as The Question

Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West

Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick

Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man

Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman

Keesha Sharp as Vixen

Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5

Obviously it’s great to see the likes of Jensen Ackles, Alexandra Daddario and more continuing to lend their talents to the Tomorrowverse. Again though, I hope the day comes that those two, along with plenty of the other actors mentioned here, get to star in something live-action on the upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows front. For example, Ackles would frankly still make for a dynamite older Batman, and while Matt Bomer already has some live-action DC credits to his name as Larry Trainor/Negative Man on Doom Patrol, it’d be cool to see him play a more high-profile character. I also remember that Harry Shun Jr. told me he wants to play a villain in a live-action superhero movie.

In addition to the big cast reveal, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One also released a new trailer teasing more of the story that will see The Monitor recruiting a team of hundreds of superheroes from numerous realities to save all of reality from an antimatter armageddon.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One will first be released digitally on January 9, 2024, and the Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical copies will follow on January 23. Part Two and Part Three will be available later in 2024, with specific release dates not shared yet. Remember that you can stream many of the past animated DC movies with your Max subscription while you wait for Part One’s arrival.