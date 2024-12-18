Superman Takes Flight In Action-Packed First-Look Video Of James Gunn's DC Comics Adaptation

Adaptations of DC Comics have been enjoying a successful run as of late. The great Colin Farrell extended his run as Oz Cobb from the Matt Reeves Batman universe in his critically acclaimed limited series The Penguin, available with a Max subscription . James Gunn properly launched his reboot of the DC Universe with the animated series Creature Commandos, which is winning fans over with another ensemble of loveable weirdos like Weasel, G.I. Robot, and a possessive Eric Frankenstein. And DC is poised to release one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2025 when Gunn brings Superman back to movie theaters, portrayed on screen by David Corenswet. Earlier this week, I was able to bring you my first report from the Superman set. Thursday, we will have a full trailer. But today, it’s your first tease at Corenswet’s Man of Steel, in action!

This is, without question, a tease for a tease. The slogan for James Gunn’s Superman is “Look up!” And that’s what many in Metropolis are doing in the clip: Looking up to see the arrival (return?) of the hero they call their own. Superman (David Corenswet) will be stepping into the boots of DC’s most iconic superhero for an adventure that has been years in the making. This will be the first live-action feature film in Gunn’s DCU, bringing the “God” to what the writer/director has called the “Gods and Monsters” story arc . And it’s the kick off of a series of stories that we think DC will be able to tell for the next 20 years, if they play their cards right.

So what do we see here? The biggest thing, outside of the briefest shots of Superman in flight, is an excellent look at the Superman cast , led by Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen. These are staples of the Superman story, and this shot of them looking out the window of The Daily Planet signifies that something massive is going on in the skies above Metropolis. What trouble could Superman be fending off? We should find out when the full Superman trailer arrives on Thursday morning.

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

A couple of things that are missing from this teaser? No shots of David Corenswet as Clark Kent, because I am very curious what his bumbling reporter looks like in action. Nothing yet on Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), or the various DC characters that we know are going to be part of this evolving story – heroes like Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, or the presence of a Green Lantern in Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner . These are things that I hope we get to see in the full trailer. Maybe even a better shot of Krypto than the one that was teased in a motion poster?

The full trailer for Superman will arrive on Thursday, December 19. Then, we settle in for the movie, which is due in theaters on July 11, 2025. It’s easily one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming 2025 movies , whether you are a fan of the comic-book genre or not. DC’s Blue Boy Scout is almost all the way back with us. We can’t wait to see him flying high once again.