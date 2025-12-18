The View Straight Up Asked Hugh Jackman If He’s In Avengers: Doomsday, And He Shared What His ‘Gut’ Says About Wolverine
Will Wolverine return in Avengers: Doomsday?
Hugh Jackman basically broke the internet when it was revealed that he would be returning to the role of Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie. Based on the fact that the movie made a billion dollars, audiences certainly seem interested in seeing Jackman in the role. Now, while the actor isn’t discounting the possibility of a return down the road, don’t expect to see the claws in Avengers: Doomsday.
Hugh Jackman has said he was done playing Wolverine after Logan, but he’s been a little more open to the possibility of returning again after Deadpool & Wolverine. In a recent appearance on The View, co-host Sunny Hostin asked Jackman if those comments were a clue he may appear in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. Jackman gives a pretty unequivocal answer, saying…
While Jackman’s face actually has a big grin on it when he says this, it doesn’t appear he’s trying to give one answer with his look and another with his words. While he may be back at some point, it doesn’t appear we should expect to see him in the Avengers project on the 2026 movie schedule.
Still, at this point, it does seem like only a question of when Jackman may return to the role. For a long time, we didn’t think we would see him again, but he reiterated on the show that he came to the decision that he wanted to come back and was the one who made the call to do it. Jackman explained…
The Avengers: Doomsday cast is pretty stacked already, and while many of Jackman’s old X-Men co-stars are in it, his name hasn’t been included among those we know so far. To be fair, a Wolverine appearance could easily overshadow many of the other returning stars.
It’s certainly possible that Jackman is just straight-up lying about not being in Doomsday. He wouldn’t be the first to simply deny being in a movie he was in, but to hear him say it, while he might be willing to return, it seems there are no specific plans for him to do so. Jackman continued…
One has to believe that Marvel would have no problem letting Hugh Jackman play Wolverine again. That said, whether or not he does may also have a lot to do with exactly what Marvel’s plans are for the X-Men more broadly. We know an X-Men movie is coming, but which characters or actors will be in it is still a big question.
