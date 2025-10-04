Supergirl Reportedly Had A Secret Screening, And An Insider Drops Claims About Who Got To See The DCU Film

The DCU's next big, exciting upcoming superhero movie may have quietly taken off sooner than anyone realized. According to a recent report, DC’s Supergirl recently held a secret screening on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. An inside source has since dropped claims about who was in attendance at the private showing for the 2026 movie schedule release. By the sound of it, this was not your typical Hollywood event, but something far more controlled.

Apparently, this Supergirl screening wasn’t a fan test or press preview. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it was a closed-door screening attended only by a small group of studio executives and a few trusted members of James Gunn’s DC brain trust. The goal, more than likely, was to gauge how the film fits into Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters as it moves deeper into post-production. And the level of secrecy only makes the screening more intriguing, especially given its early placement in the production timeline.

The fact that Gunn and company felt confident enough to show the movie nearly a year before release is a strong sign that Supergirl is further along than fans expected, and that’s exciting news for DC watchers. With the “Summer of Superman” now wrapped and Peacemaker Season 2 nearing its finale, following the wrap-up of its Earth-X storyline, fans won’t see another DCU project until Supergirl officially soars into theaters next year. Naturally, my curiosity has shifted toward what kind of story Gunn and his team are bringing to life for the Girl of Steel.

The film, starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, who had a bit of a controversial introduction/cameo at the end of Superman, is inspired by Tom King’s 2021 comic run Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. James Gunn has repeatedly praised that comic book story as one of the most emotionally rich and visually distinct in recent DC canon. The creative direction stems directly from the film’s source material, which offers a far more layered take on the character.

The adaptation promises to explore Kara’s trauma and resilience in a way that sets her apart from her famous cousin. The film’s writer, Ana Nogueira, recently shared that the hardest aspect to capture was Kara’s pain from witnessing Krypton’s destruction firsthand. She described King’s interpretation as “rougher” and “edgier” while maintaining some comedy. Nogueira credited it for shaping her vision of the heroine. As she put it: “When I read it, I was like, ‘There she is.’” It’s a deeply human story, one that challenges how audiences have traditionally seen Kara Zor-El on screen.

This upcoming superhero film presents a bold new take on Kara, one that diverges significantly from previous on-screen versions. Gone is the bright-eyed optimist of the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse—or the campy 1980s version. This Supergirl is tougher, more independent, and shaped by hardship rather than mentorship. It’s a grittier portrayal that sounds like the perfect thematic counterbalance to David Corenswet’s Supes, whose solo film debuted this past summer and served as a strong launchpad for the new DCU.

Honestly, this early screening, I feel, bodes well for the DCU’s next chapter. If Superman was the bright dawn of this new era, Supergirl appears to be the moment it finds its emotional depth. Between Milly Alcock’s rising-star energy and Gunn’s guiding hand, the Girl of Steel might just steal the spotlight next year.

While Supergirl won’t soar into theaters for nearly a year, this quiet Burbank screening feels like the start of her big debut. I, for one, can’t wait to see Kara’s origin story unfold on the big screen. In the meantime, I’ll be revisiting Superman with my HBO Max subscription.