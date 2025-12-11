First Supergirl Trailer Shows Milly Alcock's Drunk Hero (And A Glimpse At Jason Momoa's Lobo)

Fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order were recently treated to a new shared universe courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will once again occupy the big screen with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. Fans have been curious about the upcoming DC movie ever since star Milly Alcock cameod in Superman, and she takes center stage in the recently released first trailer for Supergirl. The footage features the drunken title character, cool cosmic adventures, as well as glimpse at Jason Momoa's Lobo.

What we know about Supergirl has been limited, so the above trailer is sure to quickly go viral. It opens on a hungover Kara Zor-El, who has seemingly been partying throughout space since we last saw her. Luckily she's got Krypto with her, so she's not completely alone... although her training of the superpowered dog definitely leaves something to be desired.

Eventually she meets a character named Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by actress Eve Ridley. This pair seemingly sticks together through various cosmic conflicts. I assume that Lobo is tasked with hunting them down, making way for Momoa to make his DCU debut following his tenure as Aquaman (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription).

While Marvel is known for its tight security, it's safe to say DC is also operating with caution. This teaser is careful not too reveal too much about Supergirl, which should allow for the movie's surprises to still hit when it arrives over the summer. Aside from Krypto there doesn't appear to be any returning characters in the blockbuster, although some fans might be holding out hope for David Corenswet's Clark Kent to make an appearance. After Alcock's cameo in Superman, why not return the favor?

The most heart-tugging moment from this teaser (aside from everything Krypto does) has to be the way Kara spoke about the destruction of Krypton. Because while Clark Kent was just a baby when he was saved and sent to Earth, Milly Alcock's character was a young woman. She's clearly plagued by memories of her planet's death, which I have to assume is part of the reason why she's relying so much on drinking throughout the cosmos.

It looks like Supergirl will take us to a few different strange planets, and I have to wonder if/how her abilities are affected by those travels. Kryptonians get their power from the Yellow Sun, so if Kara and her dog travel somewhere else, could she end up powerless? This might be an interesting way to keep the action sequences with appropriate stakes, while also showing her fighting abilities while not depending on God-like powers.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now fans can re-watch the first three DCU projects over on HBO Max including Superman.