James Gunn Just Had A Three-Word Comment About Supergirl, And It Should Make GOTG Fans Happy

The DC Universe is still in its infancy, but it's already made a splash in theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, debuting in theaters with Superman. The next upcoming DC movie is Supergirl, and James Gunn's three-word description is going to please Guardians of the Galaxy fans.

What we know about Supergirl is limited, but fans are eager to see how it connects to the rest of the DCU, especially after Peacemaker's Season 2 finale. The contents of the Milly Alcock-led movie are being largely kept under wraps, James Gunn's latest comments to Rolling Stone offer a tease that will likely turn heads. He said:

Supergirl especially is a space adventure. It’s like Guardians.

It's like... Guardians? Sign me TF up. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how Gunn helped the cosmic heroes go from relative unknowns to fan favorites. It's unique tone and colorful, cosmic environment would be awesome to see in the DCU, so we'll have to see how closely Supergirl actually resembles Gunn's Marvel franchise when it arrives in theaters.

Supergirl will be the first installment in the DCU to not be written/directed by James Gunn. While he's no doubt involved in the movie's creation thanks to running the studio, Craig Gillespie is behind the camera and the script was penned by Ana Nogueira. As such, perhaps we shouldn't expect a DC version of Guardians of the Galaxy, but a story that has some similarities to that beloved property.

Milly Alcock got a cameo as Supergirl in Superman, and it looks like Kara Zor-El will be very different than her Kansas-raised cousin. She drunkenly crashed into the Fortress of Solitude, rudely thanking Clark for babysitting Krypto. I can't wait to see that scene-stealing pooch in the Supergirl movie, as well as whatever cosmic chaos the title character gets into.

As previously mentioned, James Gunn did some outstanding work with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (which is streaming in its entirety with a Disney+ subscription). The 2014 original was a surprise hit, and countless Marvel movies attempted to find the same balance of heart and humor. The cosmic team became instant fan favorite characters, whose trilogy (and holiday special) told a complete, emotional story. If Supergirl can manage to have connective tissue to the Marvel franchise then the DCU might be in for another big success story. Fingers crossed.

Gunn has shown a penchant for serialized storytelling with the first three titles in the DCU so far: Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker. As such, Supergirl has the potential to greatly influence whatever comes next.

All will be revealed when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now fans can re-watch all of the shared universe's projects on HBO Max.