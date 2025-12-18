Lily Collins And I Broke Down Emily In Paris’ Season 5 Ending And What It Could Say About Her Future With (Spoiler)
Let's discuss Emily's love life...
Major spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 5 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the newest season of the highly fashionable show with a Netflix subscription.
Season 5 of Emily in Paris saw Lily Collins’ titular character make some very mature decisions that led to her deciding to stay in Paris. However, in the final seconds of the season that dropped on the 2025 TV schedule, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) sent her a postcard that feels like it could change everything. So, I asked the actress who plays Emily about this postcard and what it could say about her future with the chef.
Now, to recap, at the end of Season 5, Emily decides to break up with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) so they can both live full lives in their respective homes. It’s a mature decision, and it seems to be the best choice she could make. Then, in the final scene of the season, her long-time love interest, Gabriel, sends her a postcard that asks if she could meet him in Greece, as you can see below.
So, that led me to wonder if Emily would actually respond to the postcard and go to Greece. During an interview with CinemaBlend, I asked Lily Collins and Ashley Park (who plays Mindy) about it too, and they said:
- Lily Collins: Emily, this time in at the end of this season, is actually really good in her love life with herself.
- Ashley Park: Yeah, Mindy’s the messy one.
Mindy is the messy one this season, with her love triangle involving Nico (Paul Forman) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Meanwhile, Emily is really assured in herself and her love life. So, when it comes to Gabriel, they’re actually in a particularly good place when he sends that postcard, as Collins said:
Now, considering Gabriel and Emily’s tumultuous past, this response makes perfect sense. For once, they’re in a great place during Season 5. But could this postcard change things?
Continuing to speak about how her character might react to that note, Lily Collins told me that she doesn’t think it’ll lead to anything romantic. In fact, she thinks it’s “too soon,” explaining:
I think she’s right. While I did find myself rooting for Emily and Gabriel to try again as Season 5 aired on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, I also love where they’re at individually. Also, I agree that Emily has moved on. Maybe feelings can be rekindled; however, for now, it seems that the chef is the one doing the pining, not her.
To that point, Ashley Park and Collins spoke about how this calls back to Season 4’s ending while pointing out how the tables have turned between Emily and Gabriel:
- Ashley Park: It’s kind of the end of last season, too. She’s like off on a Vespa in Rome, and Gabriel’s like ‘Mindy, where are her coordinates?’
- Lily Collins: Yeah, kind of nice to see the shift from Season 1 and 2 with Emily and Gabriel, and now it's like she's the one that's pretty solid, you know?
Now, if Emily in Paris gets renewed for Season 6, I’d love to see how she reacts to this postcard. Will she say no? Will she go? If she goes, will a romance be rekindled, or will they decide to just stay friends? These are all questions I need answers to. However, Collins’ response to it seems to imply that it might be too soon for anything romantic to happen between them.
Overall, I do think it’s safe to say that no matter what happens, Emily and Gabriel are not the pair they were at the start of this show, and they have evolved and matured so much individually. So, hopefully, whatever happens next will be good for both of them and lead to healthy choices regarding the future of their relationship.
