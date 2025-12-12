Jason Momoa Sounds Off After Lobo Look Finally Revealed For Supergirl, And Fans Are Loving His New DC Role

Did you see the Supergirl trailer? Our first look at this summer release for the 2026 movies schedule arrived earlier today, giving us a taste of what awaits Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El following her cameo at the end of Superman. But if you were paying close attention, you also noticed the preview for the upcoming DC movie gave us a quick glimpse of Jason Momoa as Lobo. The former Aquaman actor has sounded off about his look at the Czarnian bounty hunter being revealed, right as fans are raving about his role in Supergirl.

For years, Momoa shared his desire to play Lobo, especially after his time as Aquaman in the DCEU ended. His wish came true when he was officially cast in Supergirl at the end of 2024, and a year later, we finally know how he looks as the character (following his failed attempt to show us this during the Minecraft junket). Here’s what Momoa had to say about the big moment on his Instagram Stories:

Jason Momoa is the second actor to play Lobo in a major live-action production, following Emmett J. Scanlan in the short-lived TV series Krypton. However, it’s safe to say that Supergirl will be many people’s introduction to the character, and Momoa is clearly jazzed that we’re finally getting to see him playing The Main Man. Unfortunately, Lobo is only noticeable for literally one second in this teaser trailer, so hopefully the next Supergirl trailer can feature him just a teensy bit more.

Meanwhile, over on Jason Momoa’s Instagram post where he shared the trailer, the comments section is lit up with fans hyped to see him as Lobo. Here are a few examples:

Beyond it being inevitable that he’ll get into a scrap with Kara Zor-El, we don’t have any specific details on how Lobo fits into the Supergirl story. What we do know is that Jason Momoa and Milly Alcock are joined in the cast by Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll, and David Corenswet reprising Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman. Craig Gillespie directed the movie from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

We'll see what's in store for Jason Momoa's Lobo when Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.