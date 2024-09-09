Sydney Sweeney’s The Latest To Method Dress For New Movie Eden, But Honestly I Think It’s Giving Handmaid’s Tale

Actress Sydney Sweeney's celebrity has been steadily growing for years now, and she's become a bankable star of TV and film. Sweeney is also a fashion icon, usually theming her outfits around each new project she's promoting. The 26 year-old star is the latest to method dress for her new movie Eden, but honestly I think it’s giving Handmaid’s Tale.

Before becoming a movie star in her own right, Sweeney appeared in TV projects like Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). Funny enough her character's name was Eden, aka the title of her new movie from Ron Howard. She wore a bold look to promote it at the Toronto International Film Festival, which is set back in 1929. You can check out her fashion choice below:

(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

How pretty is that look? It looks like a modern take on a classic silhouette, with flowers adorning the cape and dress she wore to the TIFF premiere of Eden. Although I have to say that it's baring a striking resemblance to one of her costumes from The Handmaid's Tale.

While Sweeney is attending her first TIFF, she spent time in Canada while filming The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 years ago. Her character Eden was introduced as an arranged marriage to Nick, despite their age gap. Her Gilead-issued marriage outfit bears a strong resemblance to the look that the Anyone But You actress wore to the premiere of Eden. As a reminder, you can check that out below:

(Image credit: Hulu)

You see it right? Between the name and the outfit similarities, it really feels like Eden the movie and Eden the Handmaid's Tale character are connected. I wonder if Sydney Sweeney did this on purpose, or if she just really wanted to wear the caped look for the Toronto International Film Festival.

TV fans are eager anticipating the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, which has finally begun filming after a long gap. Sweeney isn't expected to appear since her character died back in Season 2, but perhaps she and other characters who perished at the hands of Gilead will be mentioned before the show ends its run on TV. But fear not, we'll get more stories from that universe thanks to the spinoff The Testaments.

As for the movie Eden, Ron Howard assembled a killer cast of actors to join Sydney Sweeney in his project. Other familiar faces for the survival thriller include Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl. And it should be fascinating to see who survives the film's runtime.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Eden premiered at TIFF, it's currently unclear when it'll get a wide theatrical release. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.