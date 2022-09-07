The Boys' Erin Moriarty Receives Support From Jack Quaid And More After Opening Up About Toxic Fans
The Boys star held nothing back while discussing the backlash.
High-profile genre TV shows like The Boys tend to have incredibly passionate fanbases. However, there can sadly also be a level of toxicity that runs through that current of goodwill. Unfortunately, series regular Erin Moriarty, who plays the role of Annie January/ Starlight, has found herself on the receiving end of such viral vitriol. As a result, the actress recently took to social media to discuss the toxicity she’s faced, and her comments were met with support from co-stars like Jack Quaid.
In an Instagram post, Erin Moriarity shared excerpts from an article that analyzed the backlash she’s received from the fanbase. Many of the remarks revolve around the actress’ appearance and others pertain to the actions of her character. The screenshots were accompanied by a lengthy caption, in which stated that she feels “silenced” and “dehumanized” due to the remarks that she’s seen online. The star also opened up about how she’s grown as a result of the situation:
Over the first three seasons of the show, the very moral Starlight has proven to be one of the most complex and tragic characters on The Boys. As a child, she was raised to believe that her powers were a gift from God when in actuality, she was given Compound V at a very young age. And as an adult, she’s been sexually assaulted by fellow teammate The Deep and forced to publicly appear as the lover of Homelander, who has a tendency to do evil things, as part of PR damage control.
Considering everything the character has been through, it’s sad to see that Erin Moriarty herself has been experiencing toxic behavior from fans. However, it was comforting to see the support she received in the comments. Jack Quaid, who plays her on-screen boyfriend Hughie Campbell, provided some sweet sentiments:
Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep, weighed in as well, by simply saying, “Love you!” Black Noir star Nate Mitchell added in a series of heart emojis as a sign of support. And Homelander himself Antony Starr joined the chorus of praise with a lovely message:
The show’s creative team has certainly done an excellent job of making Annie a dynamic individual that many can relate to. On top of that, Erin Moriarty’s performance has been strong. Such a character is a boon for The Boys, which faces an “oversaturated” superhero supermarket at the moment. One can only hope that certain people will come around to appreciating her work as her co-stars and others have.
You can see Erin Moriarity’s work as Starlight by streaming all three seasons of the superhero show with an Amazon Prime subscription. And while you wait for The Boys Season 4 (which has a lot of questions to answer), check out the 2022 TV schedule for info on other small-screen offerings that are on the way.
