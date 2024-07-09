The Boys Star Wants To End With A Movie, And I’m So In For That R-Rated Finale

Even though The Boys’ fourth season still hasn’t wrapped up just yet, and no doubt has plenty more explosively gory and highly NSFW moments yet to come before going into super-hiatus. Ahead of the latest premiere, the news broke that Season 5 will be its swan song, with Erik Kripke telling CinemaBlend that it’s all building up to an epic Homelander Vs. Butcher showdown . But if star Laz Alonso had his way, the politically charged narrative would culminate in an even bigger way: a Boys movie.

It’s not exactly a bonkers concept for a series that itself pokes fun at superhero cinema, most recently with its MCU-esque Phase calendar , though I hadn’t ever really considered The Boys expanding to a medium where it takes more than an Amazon Prime subscription to watch it. Alonso, who has portrayed the often selfless enforcer Mother’s Milk for all four seasons, shared his long-running hopes when appearing alongside other cast members on the Happy Sad Confused podcast . When host Josh Horowitz asked if anyone had final-season requests for showrunner Eric Kripke, Alonso said:

I’ve been unsuccessfully pitching that we end the show with a feature film, to Eric. Like, make the last episode of Season 5 a cliffhanger and announce the film that we’ve been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much. But he always somehow gets out of that one, and doesn’t…

Nobody else in the cast balked at the idea — so much more polite than their characters — but Antony Starr asked for clarification about the scale that Alonso was talking about, as far as where he wanted the hypothetical movie to release. According to the M.M. actor:

Cinemas! Feature film!

To make this clear right away, I would 100% drop whatever amount of money on a theatrical feature-length release from The Boys. And Laz Alonso was quick to jump on the enthusiasm from the live audience present for the podcast taping, jokingly suggesting that fans hit up Kripke on social media with their feature-specific demands.

But when it comes down to it, I don’t know if I truly think a Boys movie would be a great idea, largely due to the kind of content the show is known for producing. If this creative team tried to add Rob Benedict’s sexualized Human Centipede as Splinter into a movie heading to theaters (or the nude clone fight , or all the hyper-sexualized antics in the Tek Knight episode ), I can’t imagine it coming away with anything but an NC-17 rating. Which would be a fantastic badge of honor for the franchise to wear proudly, but not the best way for Amazon MGM Studios or Sony TV to make their money back.

Considering several of The Boys' episodes to date have hit 60-minute runtimes, I have to imagine it wouldn't be a huge task for Eric Kripke & Co. to fill 90-120 minutes for a film. And it might be a fun challenge to see how streamlined things could get with such barriers in place, without necessarily having the bandwidth to include a scene where someone's bowels are pulled through their nostrils, or whatever the case would be.

While imagining the A-list cameos that Kripke would pull in for a movie finale, don't forget to stream the final episodes of The Boys Season 4 when they hit Prime Video on Thursdays, with the big finale set for July 18.