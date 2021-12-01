The Flash: Armageddon Just Blew My Mind With A Wild Future Event, So What Comes Next?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash episode “Armageddon, Part 3.” Read at your own risk!

The Flash continued Barry’s quest for answers on how he allegedly destroys the world in ten years time, and after an attempt to have his powers removed by Black Lightning, Barry finally came to accept that he might not actually be the problem. With few answers in the present, Barry managed to jump to the year 2031, in which he experienced something that absolutely blew my mind . Now, as we await the next episode, I can only imagine what comes next with the return of Tom Cavanagh’s Eobard Thawne and his supposed marriage... to Iris, of all people!

It’s not entirely clear what’s going on in the brief scene at the end of the episode. Thawne is obviously up to something, but even if Barry becomes a full-blown villain, do I believe Iris, Chester, Alex Danvers, and many others in attendance at the private party would be in Thawne's corner? Absolutely not, and the fact that Iris is about to wed Reverse-Flash? It’s bonkers. There has to be some hidden plot that Thawne hatched to orchestrate all of this, which The Flash didn’t even bother to hide in the brief promo for next week’s episode.

In hindsight, it’s actually incredibly obvious that Reverse-Flash played a role in the plot to set up Barry Allen. What other Flash enemy can time-travel, use negative energy from the Still Force to manipulate time, and use a close family member of Barry's to turn his world upside down? All the signs were there that Thawne had an underhanded role in this season of The Flash, but because I spent so much time trying to figure out Despero’s true intentions, I didn’t see it. Hats off to The Flash writing team for pulling off that reveal and leaving the episode on such a shocking and confusing cliffhanger.

I don’t know for sure what Thawne’s true intentions are, though I can guess. Reverse-Flash’s ultimate goal is always to absolutely wreck Barry Allen to his very core because he despises him so much. There’s no better way to do that than to frame him for the destruction of the world and turn everyone he loves against him in the process. Thawne looked like he accomplished all that in the one scene, though I’m sure the whole revenge plot runs deeper.

I’m still unsure, however, about whether or not the entirety of Armageddon is orchestrated by Eobard Thawne. Obviously, he has a part to play, but with Despero also a notable villain in DC Comics, I can’t help but think Thawne is secretly being played by him. The Flash's stories so frequently show Thawne as the secret puppet master to plots that it’d be a nice change of pace to discover he’s the one getting played.

Ultimately, though, I’m just thrilled to see Tom Cavanagh as part of the action again, especially after his official departure as a series regular last season. This appearance, while probably temporary, is a welcome one above all else. As for what comes next, check out the promo:

The Flash airs over at The CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Armageddon event just keeps getting better as we learn more, but will it be able to stick the landing of a satisfying conclusion? I’m inclined to say yes with this latest reveal, but we can only wait and see.