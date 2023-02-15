The Flash Is Ending. How Series Lead Grant Gustin Actually Feels About Saying Goodbye

The final season of The Flash has premiered on The CW, marking the beginning of the end for not only the superhero series but the Arrowverse, as the Grant Gustin-led series is the only show within it left on the network. After playing the Scarlet Speedster for nine seasons, Gustin opened up about why he's ready to hang up the suit, and I can’t say I blame him.

Initially appearing in two episodes of Arrow before going on to lead his own series, Grant Gustin has since become a fan-favorite as Barry Allen/The Flash. When it was announced that The Flash was ending, Gustin shared a heartwarming message about the final season, proving that the show will always mean a lot to him. However, the actor admitted to E! News that he’s ready to move on, and the reason why is understandable:

I'm ready for it to be over. And that's not for any negative reason. It's like when you're getting ready to finish high school and—granted, I don't know what college I'm going to after this, I might not get into college—but you're excited to wrap up and move on to the next phase of your life.

Being on a show for almost 10 years can be both a good thing and a bad thing since fans clearly love the show, but you've also spent the majority of the last decade playing one character. While some still enjoy what they do no matter how long they’ve been doing it, Grant Gustin’s feelings about the series ending are very valid. He’s been able to do some projects here and there while on The Flash, including his recent film Rescued By Ruby, as part of the Netflix 2022 movies schedule. However, after The Flash, he’ll be able to focus more on other projects and his family, which will definitely be nice for him.

Also of note, this season of The Flash is shorter than previous seasons, as it only has 13 episodes as opposed to a normal 20-episode run. So it's less time that the cast has to say goodbye, but at the same time, it's not as long of a shoot and not as exhausting.

Unfortunately, due to the shortened season, there have been a few storylines that had to be scrapped on The Flash, like the Legends of Tomorrow storyline involving Booster Gold, meaning that story won’t be wrapped, which is a disappointment. Although, fingers crossed there is still ample time to conclude everyone’s story and that there are no loose ends.

With it being the last season, it means there will be many guest stars and familiar faces returning to Central City. Perhaps the most anticipated is the long-awaited return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. The reunion will be epic-yet-emotional, and no matter how it happens, seeing Barry and Oliver together again will definitely help ward off some tears about the series ending. Though it sounds like fans will still be needing tissues either way.

Get ready to say goodbye to The Flash and the Arrowverse with new episodes airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out this year.