Tom Holland Jokes About Latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Images With Doc Ock

As Spider-Man: No Way Home’s December release date approaches, Marvel Studios and Sony are steadily releasing new tidbits from the highly anticipated superhero film. Within the past week, fans have been treated to a number of new stills that show off more of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and his face-off with Tom Holland’s web-slinger. Amid all of the fanfare, Holland himself seems to be having a great time with the recent reveals as well. This was clear when he shared a joke about one of the latest photos.

One of the more recent No Way Home stills (via Empire ) shows the wall-crawler stuck in the grip of the multi-limbed, evil scientist. It’s a cool photo, and one that’s sure to stir up memories of the battles from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Tom Holland seems to appreciate them as well, and the cheeky actor couldn’t help but share some funny thoughts on his performance during that scene. Check out what he posted to his Instagram:

I mean... I can’t see where CGI would possibly be used in this scene, can you? But in all seriousness, though visual effects are used heavily in this scene, you still have to give the star and his co-stars some credit. It’s not always easy to perform in these kinds of scenes because, in reality, one is acting against elements that aren’t real. I’m sure when we actually see that scene on the big screen, both the Spider-Man actor and his co-star will be acting with everything they’ve got.

There are a number of reasons to be excited for this movie, and Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius is definitely one of them. The beloved actor’s involvement was first reported last year, and he would subsequently spill the beans (in Mark Ruffalo-esque fashion) during an interview. Despite the leak, viewers were still very excited when he appeared in the first official trailer for the movie. You can check it out down below:

Some may have assumed that if Doc Ock were brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’d be recast with a new actor. However, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Molina was the only choice for the Jon Watts-directed film. Still, Feige couldn’t help but throw a little playful shade at the star for spoiling his long-awaited return.

Following the release of the trailer, Tom Holland, has discussed what it was like to work with the legendary performer. What Holland seemed to love most was seeing his co-star’s reaction to the improvements in technology that have occurred since his original Doc Ock outing in 2004 . Back then, those menacing, mechanical arms were created practically but, here, it seems they’ll mostly be computer-animated creations. This may have been an adjustment, but surely the Da Vinci Code actor was able to make the transition.

Based on what’s been teased so far, it would seem that the friendly neighborhood hero is going to face off with a few other returning baddies . And if we know Tom Holland, he likely approached those scenes with his “method acting” as well.

We’ll see how Peter Parker fares in the multiverse-infused battle when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.