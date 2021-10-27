Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Confirmed Two More Villains, So Bring On The Sinister Six

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and two more highly anticipated blockbusters will arrive before the New Year. The latter of which is Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which fans are eager to enjoy. There are countless rumors about what Tom Holland’s threequel might contain, and now it looks like two more villains were officially confirmed. Now bring on the Sinister Six!

While information about Spider-Man: No Way Home is limited, it seems clear that Jon Watts is utilizing the multiverse, seemingly thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell. The first trailer featured the return of Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and a recent cover story from Empire also confirmed two more villains from past franchises: Rhys Ifan as Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman (Spider-Man 3).

This tidbit from Empire Magazine ’s Spider-Man: No Way Home story made its way onto social media , and quickly went viral. Fans have long been theorizing about what villains might make up the crossover event, starting from when Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were confirmed as Doc Ock and Electro respectively. Now it looks like Lizard and Sandman will also factor into the story, and I honestly feel bad for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

From what we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it sounds like it’s going to be a wild theatrical event, especially for hardcore fans of the wall crawler. Spidey is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, and it seems like Jon Watts is truly going to honor the hero’s past on the big screen with the upcoming Marvel sequel. How these villains are juggled remains to be seen, but it’s the closest we’ve gotten to a live-action Sinister Six.

This write-up by Empire is the first time that Lizard and Sandman have been confirmed to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only that, but the original actors Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church will be back from their roles in the previous two Spider-Man franchises. Some eagle-eyed fans thought they saw this pair of villains in the first trailer, but footage was limited. As a reminder, you can check it out for yourself below.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 seemingly set up the Sinister Six, but unfortunately Andrew Garfield wasn’t given a threequel as the title character. So seeing these villains come together on the big screen for No Way Home would definitely be a big payoff to the fans. But is Tom Holland going to be the only Peter Parker?



The most popular theory currently surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is that previous Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would also be reprising their roles and fighting alongside Tom Holland. This has been denied by both Garfield and Holland, although fans aren’t quite convinced. We’ll just have to patiently wait for a new trailer .