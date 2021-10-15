Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland On Working With Alfred Molina As Doc Ock

The most anticipated Marvel Cinematic universe movie of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is only a couple of months away. The next entry into the Tom Holland Spider-Man run of movies is poised to be one of the biggest and most exciting MCU movies to date. Fans are hyped to see Alfred Molina return as Doctor Otto Octavius and see how Holland’s Peter Parker will deal with Doc Ock and the multiversal madness at the core of the movie. And Holland has recently commented on what it was like working with Molina.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will seemingly be packed with characters from previous Spider-Man movies, and none may be more significant than Alfred Molina’s iconic portrayal of Doctor Octopus. Tom Holland has recently talked about the next Spider-Man film and how things have changed for his Peter Parker and the new obstacles he has to face in the movie, including facing off against Doc Ock. While opening up about Spider-Man: No Way Home to Entertainment Weekly, Holland remarked about working with Alfred Molina, saying of the renowned actor:

It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced. When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they're all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.

Alfred Molina played Doc Ock in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which came out back in 2004. Since then technology has improved, and Tom Holland recognized how Molina was getting to see how far things have advanced since then. The special effects and visuals in Spider-Man 2 still hold up, and Doctor Octopus and his many arms were puppets but looked incredible due to the vision of a great director like Sam Raimi.

Sam Raimi has recently reacted to Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopu s in the Spider-Man: Now Way Home trailer, saying it was “beautiful.” Raimi is also returning to direct Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and he jumped at the chance after feeling he underwhelmed with Spider-Man 3 . No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 will almost certainly be heavily connected, and it will be interesting to see how the two movies borrow from one another.

Tom Holland has gone above and beyond as Spider-Man , according to his co-star Zendaya, embodying everything you want from someone who is playing a superhero. His run as Spider-Man has been one of the best things to come out of the MCU, and hopefully, we get a few more movies before his time as Peter Parker comes to an end. According to Holland, No Way Home is being treated like the end of the franchise , but the door for more Spider-Man isn’t completely closed after the film.