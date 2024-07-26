Why Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie À Deux Won't Be Too Much Like Either Lady Gaga Or Harley Quinn
Don't expect classic Gaga or Harley in Joker 2.
Comic book movies are everywhere, but a few stand out for not being within a shared universe. The upcoming DC movie Joker: Folie À Deux is in that category, as it'll pick up the narrative after Joker's ending. Anticipation for the flick is high, especially with Lady Gaga debuting as Harleen Quinzel. But the pop star recently revealed why her Harley Quinn won't be too much like either Lady Gaga or Harley Quinn. Let's break it all down.
What we know about Joker: Folie À Deux is limited, but the movie's marketing campaign has started kicking up ahead of its release in October. The full trailer for Joker 2 teased what Mother Monster was bringing to the project, including musical numbers. Gaga recently spoke to Empire about the way she changed her vocal technique for the flick, offering:
Well, I'm intrigued. Lady Gaga is known for her stunning voice, both for her pop career as well as her breakout role in A Star Is Born. But she won't be using her signature vocal technique in Joker: Folie À Deux, mostly because Harleen isn't a singer herself. And just Joaquin Phoenix in the first film (which is streaming with a Max subscription) Mother Monster is putting character first.
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are leading the cast of Joker: Folie À Deux, and they're both known for fully committing to their roles. In the same interview with Empire, director Todd Phillips spoke about how the House of Gucci star found her own take on Harley Quinn, rather than trying to emulate an established version of her. In his words:
This makes a great deal of sense. The first Joker movie put a new spin on the title character's backstory, introducing Arthur Fleck and his laugh-inducing neurological disorder to moviegoing audiences. It also put a new spin on Bruce Wayne's parents dying, so clearly Phillips and company are crafting a story unique to the source material.
All will be revealed when Joker: Folie À Deux hits theaters on October 4th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.