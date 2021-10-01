Why Sam Raimi Joined Doctor Strange 2 After Spider-Man 3 Fallout

Spider-Man 3 is one of those Marvel films fans and critics loved to hate. And unfortunately much of the blame fell on the shoulders of director Sam Raimi. That led to Raimi backing away from everyone’s favorite web-slinger, and Spider-Man 4 never happening. But now, he's back in the Marvel fold as the director for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. After suffering from the fallout of Spider-Man 3, Raimi addressed why he decided to direct Doctor Strange 2.

Since the disappointment of Spider-Man 3, Sam Raimi has moved on to direct and produce other projects. But the internet still won’t let him live the threequel down. So, Raimi joining the MCU for Doctor Strange 2 surprised many moviegoers. The Spider-Man 3 director said to Collider about coming back to Marvel after more than a decade:

I didn't know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3. The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on. But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, 'They're looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?' And I thought, 'I wonder if I could still do it.' They're really demanding, those types of pictures. And I felt, 'Well, that's reason enough.’ Collider

Of course, Sam Raimi couldn’t pass up the opportunity to direct another Marvel film. If he knocks the sequel out of the ballpark, it could redeem him in the eyes of Marvel fans. Some OG Spider-Man might be in their feelings, but at least, Raimi might have the chance to helm other MCU projects. The Ash vs. Evil Dead creator directing Doctor Strange 2 signaled a big vote of confidence from Marvel.

When Spider-Man 3 was released in 2007, the film received a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike. Many called out Sam Raimi and producer Avi Arad for a bloated storyline, awkward pacing and too many villains. Despite the reception, Spider-Man 3’s box-office total spoke volume, grossing over $849 million. But the fallout pushed Raimi away from the Spider-Verse, leading to the cancellation of Spider-Man 4 over creative differences. These differences were the catalyst for the Amazing Spider-Man film series. So, helming a new Marvel film proves the studio still has faith in the Drag Me to Hell director’s vision and direction.

Hopefully, Sam Raimi will receive a better reception compared to the lambasting Spider-Man 3 received. Fans will have to wait until Mar. 25, 2022 to see what worlds Raimi created for the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.