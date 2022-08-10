With DC Fans Fretting Over Green Lantern's Streaming TV Show, HBO Max Has Addressed The Issue

Ever since the unexpected news came in that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped the Batgirl movie, this has prompted concern online if other DC projects could get the kibosh too. Among the more frequently-mentioned among fans online is the upcoming DC TV show Green Lantern, which has been in development for several years now. Well, we have an update on how things are going with this HBO Max show, and fans of this corner of the DC Universe don’t need to be worried.

Although next summer will see HBO Max and Discovery+ merging into one streaming service, this, along with the DC Films shakeup, apparently aren’t having any effect on Green Lantern. An HBO Max spokesperson informed TV Line that the Emerald Knight-centric show is “very much alive” and “definitely moving forward.” Now, that doesn’t mean it’s arriving anytime soon, with the news outlet reporting the series may not “realistically” come out until 2024. But at least the people who are looking forward to Green Lantern know it’s still being worked on, as opposed having been shelved.

Announced in 2019, the Green Lantern series is being co-written and co-executive produced by Arrowverse heavyweights Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim, both of whom also worked on the Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern movie. They tapped The LEGO Batman Movie’s Seth Grahame-Smith (who also worked on The Flash movie for a spell) to join them in writing and executive producing, as well as serve as the showrunner. The other executive producers on board include Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg. Along with Green Lantern, HBO Max is also home to The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker (which is returning for a second season) and the Colin Farrell-led Penguin series that’s spinning out of the events of The Batman.

While specific plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, Green Lantern’s story will stretch across decades and galaxies, and as a result highlight multiple ringslingers rather than just one. So far the only two actors who’ve been announced for Green Lantern are Jeremy Irvine, who will play secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott from 1941, and Finn Wittrock, who will play macho man Guy Gardner from 1984. Other familiar faces expected to appear in Green Lantern include Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, Sinestro and Kilowog, as well as a new half-human/half-alien character named Bree Jarta.

HBO Max’s Green Lantern isn’t the only live-action Green Lantern project on the way, as the Green Lantern Corps movie remains in development. While that reboot will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, it’s still unclear if the movie and TV show will be connected, or if they’re set in separate corners of the multiverse. Either way, Green Lantern is still coming down the pipeline, with it, as well as fellow programming at HBO Max like Harley Quinn, Titans and Doom Patrol, remaining being a “huge priority” at DC.

Whenever more concrete details about what to expect from Green Lantern come in, CinemaBlend will pass them along. For now, catch up to speed on the programming left to arrive this year with our 2022 TV schedule.