Would Will Smith Return To DC With Another Suicide Squad Movie? Here’s The Latest

The DC Extended Universe is constantly changing and growing, and the first few entries had a somewhat rocky reception. This includes David Ayer ’s 2017 movie Suicide Squad, which featured Will Smith in the role of Deadshot. But would Smith return to DC to reprise his role in a possible sequel ? Here’s the latest from the iconic actor.

Will Smith’s Deadshot was one of the protagonists of the original Suicide Squad movie, and was a saving grace for the theatrical cut alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. He was noticeably absent from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but fans are still hoping he might return to play Deadshot one day-- especially since his role wasn’t recast. Smith recently spoke to his possible future in the DCEU while addressing his absence in Gunn’s R-rated flick saying:

I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue. They didn’t cast anybody in Deadshot? They left Deadshot out, right? All right, cool, so I can come back.

Well, that certainly sounds hopeful. Will Smith sounds down to play Deadshot again, and was even relieved that Idris Elba didn’t replace him in the role for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Now let’s hope that Warner Bros. brings the Aladdin actor back sooner rather than later. After all, he’s clearly a very busy guy.

Will Smith’s comments come from a recent video he did with GQ about his long and successful career in the public eye. He went on social media to field questions from fans, including one about his absence in The Suicide Squad. And DC fans will be delighted to learn that he wants to play Deadshot again sometime in the future. Although when is a complete mystery at this juncture.

As the cast of The Suicide Squad was first coming together, rumors immediately started forming when Idris Elba joined the cast while Will Smith did not. Some thought that Elba might be taking on the role of Deadshot, but luckily he introduced a new character in Bloodsport. As Smith himself mentions, this left the door open for him to possibly return to the role in a future DC blockbuster.

Like Will Smith said, the scheduling of The Suicide Squad’s production was very particular. James Gunn is in-demand, and has already pivoted back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So when Smith had a scheduling conflict, the villain-centric project had to quickly pivot and move on without including Deadshot. We’ll just have to wait and see if what he filmed during that time ends up being a hit.