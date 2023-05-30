Deadpool 3 Is Rumored To Bring In More X-Men, And It Sounds Like This Will Be The Mutant Version Of No Way Home

Anticipation for Deadpool 3 kicked up a few notches last September when it was announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise Wolverine in it. More recently, it’s been confirmed that Deadpool movie alums Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio will also be back, but that may just be the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel and the X-Men. There’s a rumor claiming that Deadpool 3 will bring in even more of these superheroes we’ve seen before on the big screen, and if true, then the upcoming Marvel movie is sounding like it will be the mutant version of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Take this information with a grain of salt, but according to Twitter user @CanWeGetToast, who posts various Marvel-related “scoops” and rumors, Deadpool 3 will also feature the return of James Marsden’s Cyclops, Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey and Halle Berry’s Storm. It wasn’t specified whether these three would have important roles in the movie like Wolverine or simply cameo, but either way, this would be the first time these actors have reprised their respective superhero characters since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Marsden, Janssen, Berry and Jackman, along with Anna Paquin as Rogue, formed the main lineup of protagonists under the command of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in the first X-Men movie.

I’ll reiterate, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Storm appearing in Deadpool 3 is in no way official, and we may not even learn whether or not they’re involved with the story until the movie actually comes out. But assuming this information is accurate, then it sounds pretty similar to how Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker to team up with Tom Holland’s Peter against villains from the previous two Web-Slinger-centric film series. In this case though, since there aren’t multiple cinematic Deadpools to utilize, we’re instead getting some of the heaviest hitters from the Fox-era X-Men movies to share screen time with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth.

The prospect of the humorous Deadpool annoying the hell out of the gruff Wolverine (in fact, probably multiple versions of him) was already a big draw for Deadpool 3, but now imagining him doing the same to Cyclops, Jean Grey and Storm adds an extra layer of hype. Although there was a gag involving the “First Class” lineup of X-Men in Deadpool 2, the aforementioned Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio have been his only ties to the superhero team in the film series so far. Sure, we also got Cable and Domino in Deadpool 2, but Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz’s characters aren’t on the roster in this continuity.

While Deadpool should obviously be the focus of a movie called Deadpool 3, if this project ends up serving as the final hurrah for the Fox-era X-Men movies, that would be a big deal. The last official entries in the franchise made before Disney acquired Fox, Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, critically and commercially underperformed, so ending things on a more positive note would certainly be welcome. The Deadpool 3 cast will also include more familiar like Morena Baccarat’s Vanessa, Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al, Karan Song’s Dopinder and Rob Delaney’s Peter, as well as newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfayden.

Deadpool 3 is currently shooting and is still slated to come out on November 8, 2024. As with most of the other Marvel movies in order, you can view the first two Deadpool movies with a Disney+ subscription.