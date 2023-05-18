Deadpool 3 Confirmed The Return Of Two Superpowered Characters

With Deadpool 3 being made as a chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise context surrounding the upcoming blockbuster has changed, but fans shouldn't expect a lot of radical differences on screen. Ryan Reynolds, of course, is back in the lead role, and we've also learned about a number of familiar faces in the supporting cast – with many of the announcements coming in pairs. In March, we learned Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will be back; it was reported in April that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are part of the ensemble; and now we have news that Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are set to return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, respectively.

News of this development with the Deadpool 3 cast comes to us via Deadline, though the trade report doesn't include any details regarding the size of their roles or their part in the story (which we know very little about anyway). The film is being directed by Shawn Levy (who worked with Ryan Reynolds recently on both Free Guy and The Adam Project), and he has also reportedly done work on the script along with Reynolds, screenwriter Zeb Wells, and Deadpool/Deadpool 2 scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Brianna Hildebrand first played Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool – featured as a snarky goth student at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters who has the ability to generate explosions that radiate from her body. Shioli Kutsuna first played Yukio in Deadpool 2, where she was introduced as Negasonic's girlfriend and fellow mutant with the power of electrokinesis.

We also learned recently that Rob Delaney has signed on to reprise his role as Peter from Deadpool 2 – but Deadpool 3 doesn't solely include characters from the previous movies. Hugh Jackman will be returning to the big screen as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan, and we've also learned that there are parts for The Crown star Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen.

At this point, the only standout stars of the Deadpool movies who haven't been confirmed to return for Deadpool 3 are Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz, who played Cable and Domino in Deadpool 2. That being said, we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed that we'll get news in the coming weeks/months that they've both signed deals with Marvel Studios.

It was reported earlier this month that the film will be moving forward and go into production despite the ongoing WGA strike. The Deadpool 3 release date is set for November 8, 2024 – and you can see exactly how that fits into Marvel's Phase 5/Phase 6 plans by checking out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide. And if you now find yourself in the mood to revisit the previous Deadpool movies, both are available to watch with a Disney+ subscription.