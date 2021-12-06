Would Halle Berry Play X-Men’s Storm Again? Here’s What She Says

While superhero movies have become commonplace, there was a time when the genre was much more of a risk. The original X-Men franchise came years before shared universes, and featured a killer cast including Halle Berry. But would the Oscar winning actress play Storm again? Here’s what she says.

Halle Berry starred as Storm in the original trilogy of X-Men movies, before eventually reprising her role one more time for Days of Future Past. While Alexandra Shipp would play a younger version of Storm in the last two movies, some fans are still hoping that Berry might return to the role. When asked about this possibility, the Bruised actress-director responded with:

I would absolutely return to it, it's a beloved character. I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.

Well, that’s certainly exciting. It looks like Halle Berry is ready to suit back up and take flight as Storm sometime in the future. While it’s currently unclear if/when the mutants will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps we could see OG members of the team join the behemoth cinematic universe. Fingers crossed.

Halle Berry’s comments to come from her recent interview with Vanity Fair about her long and massively successful career. Eventually the conversation turned to her tenure as Storm in the X-Men movies, where it was revealed that the Monster’s Ball actress would love to don the hero’s white locks and cape sometime in the future. Let’s just hope that Marvel Studios is listening.

While the X-Men franchise ended with Dark Phoenix, moviegoers have been wondering if/when the group of mutants will be returning to the big screen. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties seemingly opened the door for them to join the main Marvel Cinematic Universe-- a concept that has thrilled the fandom. But unfortunately there’s been no indication for if/when this might happen, as Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to the chest.

Halle Berry might be ready to play Storm again on the big screen, but not all of her original X-Men stars feel the same way. Hugh Jackman retired from the role of Wolverine following James Mangold’s Oscar nominated movie Logan. While fans would like to see him back on the big screen, he’s seemingly hung up the claws for good.

Of course, the X-Men aren’t the only Marvel characters previously owned by 20th Century Fox that could finally join the MCU sometime in the future. Fans are also eager to see the Fantastic Four join in on the fun, with countless fan theories about who might make up the team. We’ll just have to see what Kevin Feige and company have in store for us, and which actors are lucky enough to join the franchise in these highly anticipated roles. Fingers crossed for Halle Berry.