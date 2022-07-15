The Boys’ Karl Urban Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In Impressive X-Men Deepfake

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been no exception. But there are a number of characters that fans are hoping to see pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie . This includes the X-Men, with fans throwing out a variety of names about who could play members of the team. Now we can see The Boys ’ Karl Urban replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in an impressive X-Men deepfake.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for over 15 years, so whoever takes on the mantle will have some big shoes (and claws) to fill. But when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it opened the door for the Fantastic Four and X-Men to finally join the MCU . A number of names have been tossed around by the fans, including actor Karl Urban. Now we can see Urban’s face edited onto Jackman’s movies thanks to deepfake technology via YouTube . Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? These types of videos have been going viral for quite some time, and the clip of Karl Urban as Wolverine definitely shows why. As fans theorize who might be taking Hugh Jackman’s role, now we can see how convincing the Boys actor might look as Logan. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above video opens on footage X-Men Origins: Wolverine, instead of one of the main movies of the franchise. But rather than Hugh Jackman in the role, we see Karl Urban’s likeness. And to make things even more trippy, there are some moments where the two are side by side, and you can really examine the work done by those who edited the clip together.

The biggest takeaway from this deepfake clip is just how well Karl Urban could pull of Wolverine’s signature hair. The clawed berserker is known for his spikey hair, which is sometimes concealed in his signature yellow costume. It was a bold look that Hugh Jackman rocked throughout his tenure as the character, and it looks like Urban has the bone structure to follow suit.

It’s currently unclear when the Marvel Cinematic Universe will really turn its focus onto X-Men and other mutants. Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to the chest, although the inclusion of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness definitely seemed to hint that the team was coming. Fingers crossed it’ll be sooner rather than later.

While other names like Daniel Radcliffe , Henry Cavill, and Taron Egerton have been thrown around by fans as a possible fit for Wolverine, there are some folks hoping that Hugh Jackman will be convinced to return to his signature role. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out, and who is rocking the claws in the MCU.