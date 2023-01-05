Zack Snyder Fans Are Already Trying To Get DC To Change Leadership, And They've Got 'Fire James Gunn' Trending On Twitter

Zack Snyder hasn’t directed a full feature film in the DC Universe since 2017, when his cut of Justice League was ripped from his hands and released in a Frankenstein form, putting his relationship with Warner Bros. in limbo until the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max . So the last real DC movie that Snyder helmed dates back to 2015’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, meaning nearly 8 years have passed since Snyder had input into the happenings of the comic-book arm of the major Hollywood studio. Multiple DC Movies have come out since then, and new leadership was hired near the end of 2021 to carry DC Films forward.

But select Zack Snyder fans can’t let go of the past. So they spend a lot of time online (so much time online) campaigning for his return… and getting James Gunn and producer Peter Safran fired in the process before they’ve even been able to unveil their 8-10 year plan for DC’s future . Gunn and Safran reportedly met toward the end of 2021 and put together a plan forward. It might include Wonder Woman . It definitely will not include Henry Cavill playing Superman. But while the fans wait, some are lobbying for Gunn and Safran’s jobs, with the unwieldy hashtag #FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran. That chews up a lot of characters. It also clings to a distant past, as this person asks for both Snyder and director Christopher Nolan to be hired in their place:

#FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran #RestoreTheSnyderVerse If @wbd Wants success and Fans back,Hire these 2 Goats. pic.twitter.com/1DhYYWB5FcJanuary 4, 2023 See more

People hate change. I understand this. DC fans who really dialed in to the SnyderVerse wanted Snyder to get the opportunity to complete the movies that were teased in the closing minutes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, which might have led to two more Justice League movies. A lot of this recent resistance seems to stem from the word that WB is leaning towards sticking with Ezra Miller and The Flash now that Miller is committed to therapy. Given the situations that Miller has put themselves into, Snyder fans can’t understand why Henry Cavill didn’t get the same long leash.

They’re keeping irresponsible, weirdo Ezra Miller, but they fired the polite, hardworking Henry Cavill? Make it make sense. #FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran #BoycottWBD https://t.co/8CzGIEJkesJanuary 5, 2023 See more

Those fans campaigning for more Henry Cavill raise an interesting point. The knock on Cavill has been that he might be too old to keep playing Superman in future DC movies, but Hugh Jackman, 54, is currently training to return to his signature role of Wolverine in a third Deadpool movie. If you are the right person for the part, you are the right person for the part.

Hey @JamesGunn Hugh Jackman is 54 and they brought him back to the mcu , what am saaaaying ooooh wow how !!!😱 Oh yes I remembered ,because they want to make a good content not a content for children.#FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/IqT4gwQfIYJanuary 5, 2023 See more