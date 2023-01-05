James Gunn Responds To Rumors Wonder Woman Is Being Left Out Of The DCEU

The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild twists both behind and in front of the camera, keeping the audience on their toes in the process. This has been especially true over the last few months, which saw Peter Safran and James Gunn become the new co-CEOs of the DC Universe. Since then sweeping changes have been made, and countless more rumors swirled about what might be coming next. And Gunn recently responded to rumors Wonder Woman is being left out of the DCEU moving forward.

It's almost hard to keep up with all the DC shakeups currently happening, including the news that Henry Cavill would no longer be returning to the role of Superman. And when Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped , it seemingly put Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman in jeopardy. James Gunn was recently asked on Twitter about rumors that she’s out as Diana Prince forever, responding with:

I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7January 5, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. While Wonder Woman 3 might not be going forward as planned, that doesn’t mean that the character or Gal Gadot have reached their end in the DCEU. James Gunn seemed happy to debunk those rumors, while also keeping his cards close to the chest. We’ll just have to try and be patient and see what official news comes from the studio about plans for the future.

James Gunn posted this short but effective piece of communication over on his personal Twitter, which has a whopping 1.4 million followers. He’s super active on social media, often fielding questions from fans about his various superheroic properties. And that hasn’t changed since he took a new leadership role at DC.

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors currently swirling about the DCEU, as fans await official word on the plans being concocted by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In that same thread of tweets, Gunn addressed claims that the duo were only planning a four-year slate of movies for the shared universe. He once again responded honestly, sharing:

I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month).January 5, 2023 See more

While James Gunn admits he hasn’t seen the latest reports and rumors about Ezra Miller’s role in the universe, this update is sure to thrill fans. Because while he and Safran may be making big changes to the shared universe, their plans will include 8-10 years of new movie and TV projects. The DCEU had shied away from crossovers after the poor reception of Justice League, it seems that it’ll once again lean in on serialized storytelling.

James Gunn’s tweet about the 8-10 year plan also revealed another intriguing detail: that some of these plans will finally be released later this month. While they’re not going to reveal a decade worth of projects, the rabid DC fandom will soon be treated to some concrete information about what’s coming next. Talk about a happy New Year.