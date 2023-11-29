Zack Snyder Reveals What He Told James Gunn After Finding Out The Suicide Squad Director Was Taking Over DC

The DCEU has had plenty of twists and turns since its inception, including some major shakeup behind the scenes. While Zack Snyder kickstarted the shared universe with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, that franchise will end with Aquaman 2, as new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new shared universe. And Snyder recently revealed what he told Gunn after finding out the Suicide Squad director was taking over DC.

Snyder's work on the DCEU ended with Justice League, although he'd expand that project with the much longer Snyder Cut. Fans are eager to see what Gunn has up his sleeve with upcoming DC movies, as the new shared universe will begin with Superman: Legacy. Snyder recently spoke with THR about his reaction to this change of leadership, saying:

I called him and said I wish all the best for him. I told him I wanted it to work.

Talk about a class act. While it would be understandable if Zack Snyder had some sore feelings about the DC Extended Universe coming to an end, that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead, he seems to really wish James Gunn the best in his new role, and in the forming of a brand spankin' new DC universe.

Snyder's comments to THR might help to quell the concerns from his fans, who took umbrage with the fact that Warner Bros. refused to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and give the filmmaker two Justice League sequels. Although that group of fans' passion cannot be understated.

The first slate of projects from the new DCU will be titled Gods and Monsters, and includes both live-action and animated projects. What we know about Superman: Legacy is currently limited, but the cast is being assembled and the script has been completed. Smart money says it'll stand in stark juxtaposition to Snyder's gritty take with Man of Steel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

While Zack Snyder is no longer involved in the DC Universe, he's definitely been keeping busy. He's currently got a deal producing content for Netflix, starting with his over the top zombie movie Army of the Dead. While that universe is being grown into a franchise, he's also got another pair of sci-fi movies on the way. Titled Rebel Moon, the first movie Part One: A Child of Fire will get a limited theatrical release in December before being available for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

