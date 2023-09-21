Months After Oppenheimer's Release, Universal Hollywood Is Still Hyping The Christopher Nolan Film, And I Feel Seen

It's been months since the twin forces of Barbie and Oppenheimer met at the box office, giving the world one hell of an event to indulge in. The fanfare behind both of these entries on the 2023 movie schedule hits has died down to a certain extent, especially with Christopher Nolan's historical drama losing the majority of its preferred IMAX 70mm format. And yet, there are some of us out there hyping up the existence of locations still living that dream, with Universal Hollywood making me feel truly seen by being one such party.

Engaging in its usual social media flare, the California park's online presence asked a question that made me smile. When making a comment about harsh evening commutes and the pleasures of Universal CityWalk, the following query found its way into the conversation:

Who's seeing Oppenheimer for the 3rd time?September 17, 2023 See more

On face value alone, I love that someone's asking this question, even it it's somewhat biased, as Oppenheimer is, in fact, a Universal picture. That preferential treatment does have a huge advantage though, as the Cillian Murphy-starring drama is still showing in both 70mm and IMAX 70mm at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk!

So if you missed out on the previously wider release in this massive format, and you're taking a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in the near future, you're in luck. It's the sort of news that brightens the day of those who thought they'd lost their last chance to partake in the IMAX experience.

Though admittedly, it might also inspire the same sort of thinking that previously saw Oppenheimer devotees flocking to locations that were hours away from wherever they call home. Suffice it to say that if you nerded out over our photos of the IMAX 70mm print when we first shared them, you're probably in this specific boat. Honestly, between this and Universal Studios Hollywood being the home of that new Purge water show that's running for Halloween Horror Nights, I'm tempted to hop on the next flight out to enjoy both in the same day.

There is a little bit of bad news though, and it pertains to those of you looking to heed Greta Gerwig's call to see Barbie in IMAX. If you were hoping to get tickets to Universal's CityWalk theater to do just that, you're out of luck, as this rare holdover for Oppenheimer's large format variant will continue.

Seeing as this is the exception to the rule, the masses psyched for new post-credits footage in Margot Robbie's cinematic dream house shouldn't be terribly bothered. Whereas I will still be bummed out, as the magic of IMAX 70mm has left my region of the country. Which is why I'll tip my official Oppenheimer hat to Universal Hollywood, as I feel seen by people who are planning multiple viewings of a movie that I just might consider my favorite of the year.

For anyone who still wants to partake, you can still find the picture I called “a cinematic triumph” in CinemaBlend's official Oppenheimer review in theaters. It's just a question of whether you have a location like Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk that still shows the film in IMAX 70mm, or if the conventional format is your only option. So check your local listings and good hunting to those looking for the best format possible.