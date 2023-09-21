Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Explains Why People Should Plan A Re-Watch For Its IMAX Release

Barbie was one of the biggest and brightest movies of the year especially when it comes to its box office numbers, incredible visuals, and its catchy tunes. Seeing the Mattel Inc. doll light up the screen at your local theater was likely a magical experience, but you’ll get the chance to see this comedy on a much larger screen for its one-week IMAX run followed by brand-new bonus footage very soon. If you’re debating whether or not to revisit Barbieland on IMAX screens, the film’s director, Greta Gerwig , provided her own reasons for why it’s worth it.

Knowing that IMAX releases will provide you with sight and sound that you can’t get anywhere else is why audience members pour into these particular screenings. We saw the success of these screenings when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer extended its IMAX run due to its popular demand. Compared to going back and forth on whether or not audiences should watch Barbie again on IMAX screens, Greta Gerwig spoke to IMAX about her reasons why a 70mm viewing will be an unforgettable experience.

First of all, sounds and looks incredible. Like, this is the most satisfying way to watch it for me and it feels like it really gets inside you. And I like the feeling of being nearly overwhelmed by it.

It’s true that everything you see and hear on that IMAX screen will be taken up a notch. The overwhelming amount of pink paint in Barbieland will stand out more and the musical numbers like “I’m Just Ken,'' one of the best moments in the movie , will almost feel immersive. That scene in particular I can imagine will be a favorite to watch on an IMAX screen with its insane choreography from the Kens. Plus, I’m sure Margot Robbie’s iconic looks and Ryan Gosling’s holy abs and hair will also look much more striking on a larger screen.

While Greta Gerwig promised us bonus footage that would take place after the credits, we don’t know what that’ll be yet. Whether this could mean outtakes, deleted scenes, or behind-the-scenes footage, I guess audiences will have to catch Barbie on the mega big screen to find out.

The success of Barbie has been booming ever since its theatrical release on July 21. Along with the critics writing about how life in plastic is fantastic , audiences helped it set a new record for 2023 by having the biggest domestic opening weekend of the year. Not only that, but it became the highest-grossing movie for Warner Bros., by a solo female director, and for the year. Barbie even managed to cross the billion-dollar mark ! You can attribute its success to many things including seeing this iconic doll on the big screen for the first time, the stellar cast, Greta Gerwig’s direction, or those who took part in a double feature of Barbienheimer . No matter what the reason is, people love Barbie, and its achievements will likely continue through its IMAX run.

Other than being popular with critics and audiences, Barbie could even get Oscar attention. According to Variety , Warner Bros. confirmed that this fantasy-comedy film is campaigning for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling. I also think Greta Gerwig could find herself in the nominations category soon for Best Director, and a few choice songs could find their way there like “I’m Just Ken” or Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Gerwig’s reaction to the movie’s success has been a “mind-boggling” one, and she found the experience to be “fabulous and strange.” She should be very proud of what she’s given to the public.