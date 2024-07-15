Michael Weatherly Is In Budapest Right Now Filming NCIS’ Tony and Ziva Spinoff And His Latest Post Has Me Hyped Up

For the first time in 10 years, NCIS fans are going to see Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David together again on screen when their spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva , hits Paramount+. While we don’t know whether the series will make the 2024 TV schedule or we’ll have to wait until next year, each new bit of information is exciting to longtime Tiva fans. The couple’s “will they, won’t they” dynamic was such a huge part of the CBS procedural, and Weatherly’s latest social media post has me excited for that premiere date to get here already.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is officially in production, and Michael Weatherly shared a photo on location — in Budapest! The Hungarian capital has been revealed as one of the key filming locations for the spinoff, and it sounds like the actor approves of the choice. He posted to Instagram:

The Tony DiNozzo actor said he’s excited about the “beautiful sights and sounds” of the locale, and it’s got me hyped all over again for what’s to come. Of course, given what we know about the plot of the straight-to-streaming spinoff , it was clear that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would take place internationally, and I can’t wait to experience some of Hungary amidst all the inevitable action.

It’s been a long time since either Michael Weatherly or Cote de Pablo was regularly featured on NCIS, with de Pablo leaving the show in Season 11. Weatherly followed two seasons later, with Tony leaving in the Season 13 finale to care for their daughter Tali after it was thought Ziva had been killed. However, in the Season 16 finale, it was revealed that she was in fact still alive, and de Pablo appeared in a handful of episodes the next season as she tracked down the woman who had forced her to fake her death.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva — an appropriately named spinoff to be sure, but one that even Michael Weatherly agrees isn’t quite right — will see the trio reunited in Paris. It doesn’t sound like there will be much time for scones in front of the Eiffel Tower, though, as they’re forced to go on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked.

The spinoff will feature new characters to the NCIS universe , including Tali, who was just a toddler when we first learned of her in Season 13 of the CBS drama and is now a pre-teen. Tali will play an important role in the Tiva series, adding “a new element of trouble” for her parents to consider, according to Michael Weatherly.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s on-screen reunion has received a 10-episode order from Paramount+, and the actor’s photo from Budapest makes me all the more impatient to get there already. In the meantime, though, fans can relive all of the fun Tiva chemistry by streaming past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+, which is one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.