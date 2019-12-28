Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke's Stance On Nude Scenes Over Her Career

I'd come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job; if it's in the script then it's clearly needed, this is what this is, and I'm going to make sense of it. Everything's going to be cool... I'd been on a film set twice before then, and now I'm on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want. Regardless of whether there had been nudity or not, I just spent that first season thinking, 'I'm not worthy of requiring anything. I'm not worthy of needing anything at all.' ... It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes, when I got to do them with Jason [Momoa], were wonderful because he was like, 'No, sweetie, this isn't OK.'