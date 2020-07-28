Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan's Divorce News Comes Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Meanwhile, Vanessa Morgan is currently set to return for the upcoming fifth season of Riverdale, which is expected to be ramping up production soon ahead of its tentative return in January 2021. As of this writing, there’s been no indication as to how the writing staff plans to address her pregnancy. Although, with the show reportedly jumping a few years into the future during Season 5, an opportunity may present itself. One thing that can be said is that special precautions will likely have to be taken for Morgan, since TV sets are still working under specific COVID-19 guidelines as they restart production.