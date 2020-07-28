How Hulu’s Maxxx Landed Chris Meloni For His Bonkers Role

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, the streaming wars have been at full tilt for companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. And as new services debut, the race for streaming supremacy only got higher. Hulu recently just the comedy Maxxx from across the pond for its subscribers, which features a very familiar face. The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle directed, wrote, and starred in the show, and he recently shared exactly how Maxxx nailed down the great Chris Meloni for his own bonkers role.
Chris Meloni is best known for his role in Law & Order: SVU, but he's been known to take a variety of roles throughout his long career in film. In Maxxx on Hulu, Meloni plays talent manager Don Wild, whose name is appropriate given the character's penchant for debauchery and over the top costuming. I recently had the chance to speak with O-T Fagbenle about Maxxx, where he opened up about working with the television icon. As Fagbenle put it,
Really in some ways it was as simple as getting that script in front of him. He fell in love with the character. He paid me a great compliment, he said to me that parts like this are why he wanted to act. And I think we see that in his performance in it. It’s extraordinary. And working with him, he’s exactly the kind of actor I love to work with. Someone who takes their work seriously. It’s a comedy but he’s playing a character. We had multiple in-depth conversations about his character. And what kind of earrings this character would wear, and what kind of accent, and what his history was. We went deep into it. And I love all that.
Chris Meloni's name might be synonymous with his character Elliot Stabler, but clearly the 59 year-old actor is interested in playing a variety of different roles. And being able to go over the top with Don Wild in Maxxx is exactly how Meloni manages to continue working and highlighting different facets of his talents.
I had the chance to speak with O-T Fagbenle about Maxxx ahead of its release on Hulu, and eventually the subject turned to Chris Meloni's scene-stealing performance in the series. Meloni is flexing his comedic muscles on Maxxx, with a high energy performance similar to his role in Wet Hot American Summer. Except this time he gets to spoof talent managers and the concept of celebrity in the process.
While The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 may be delayed due to global health concerns, those fans hoping to dive back into Gilead can at least see actor O-T Fagbenle on another Hulu show. Maxxx is decidedly more light, and focuses on a has-been pop star who is trying desperately to make a comeback. Various shenanigans occur along the way, and the show is a welcome point of levity in these times.
Chris Meloni's performance in Maxxx is sure to go viral now that the show is finally streaming on Hulu and reaching a wide global audience. His take on Don Wild has the potential for countless memes and gifs, so we'll just have to wait and see how Maxxx is received by the general public.
Maxxx is currently streaming on Hulu, and O-T Fagbenle also has a role in Black Widow. Be sure to check out our fall premiere list to plan your next binge watch.