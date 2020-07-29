Betty White For Jeopardy? Alex Trebek Has Some Thoughts About His Successor

Leave a Comment
Calling Alex Trebek a staple of American television would be a serious statement. For nearly 40 years, he’s entered our homes (via the TV) as the host of Jeopardy! and, along the way, he’s earned a place in the hearts of viewers. Of course, there will come a day when he’ll step down from his longtime post and pick a successor. Trebek doesn’t appear to have given the matter serious any serious thought, but he has joked that Betty White may be his rightful successor:
I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier.
One can’t help but chuckle when hearing Alex Trebek’s comments to Good Morning America, but you have to appreciate the sentiment. He and Betty White have been friends for years, and one can see why he would joke about handing the keys over to someone close to him.
If we’re being realistic, Betty White probably has no interest in taking over the gig. The 98-year-old actress and TV personality has stayed more than busy over the course of her 80-year career. Aside from the occasional film and television role, White just seems to be enjoying life, which has only continued during self-quarantine.
Nevertheless, Alex Trebek is definitely wise in recognizing Betty White as a potential replacement, as she has more than enough experience to do the job. Between the ‘40s and ‘50s, White hosted self-titled radio and variety shows. She also hosted the classic show Hollywood on Television, which earned her a regional Emmy award.
To add to her cred, she also served as a celebrity guest on numerous game shows throughout the 1960s. These include such programs like Password, To Tell the Truth, I’ve Got a Secret and Pyramid. So all in all, Betty White would (theoretically) still make a great Jeopardy! host.
Questions regarding Alex Trebek’s tenure as the host of Jeopardy! have increased over the past few years, especially after he revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Despite having both good and bad days, Trebek says he’s responding well to his treatment and that his numbers look good. Jeopardy! has been off the air for a few months due to the global health crisis, but the host hasn’t been complacent. He’s been staying healthy and has even written a memoir. He also gave a recent update in which he could be seen sporting a sharp suit and smooth mustache.
Alex Trebek seems more than ready to return to his post, and fans are definitely eager for him to make his return. Although Betty White and many others would be intriguing choices for the show’s future, let’s just hope we still get plenty of more time to spend with Trebek before he hangs it up.