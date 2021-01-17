Fans Of Disney+ High School Musical Series Have Theories About Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett’s Latest Music

Leave a Comment
Back when the original High School Musical couple belted out “Start of Something New” in the opening karaoke sequence, it was also the beginning of an early chapter for Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that would be marked by their infamous relationship that continued for years. That’s ancient history these days, but the new Troy and Gabriella (played by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett) in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical - The Series could have inherited some of its drama, thanks to fan chatter.
17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo struck gold this past week, with her first pop single, “Driver’s License,” becoming a huge hit this week, topping music charts all over the planet and setting the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day. The young artist is on her way to becoming the next big deal, following in the footsteps of Disney stars before her like Zendaya or Miley Cyrus. Check out her viral song:
A few days after Olivia Rodrigo started having her big moment, her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett also released a new song of his titled “Lie Lie Lie.” He shared the song with fans over a year ago before releasing it, so it’s not exactly a response to her song. But both videos feature the actors/singers driving in cars, and later hanging off of them. One fan noted this on Twitter with these side-by-sides:
It’s almost too close for comfort, unless they collaborated on a music video and brainstormed together? Videos such as these are usually made months before they are rolled out, but the pair do have an obvious connection through the Disney+ show. They recently reprised their roles on a holiday special and are currently filming the second season. Here’s another reaction to their new songs:
Although the songs themselves don’t seem connected, there are a few clues in “Driver’s License” itself that have fans wondering if Rodrigo and Bassett were ever an item. Bassett has reportedly been dating Work It actress Sabrina Carpenter since the summer (they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions), which is around the same time Rodrigo shared with her fans she had finally gotten her license. Check it:
The singer has called the song close to her heart, and recently told Zane Lowe that she wrote it in her living room after driving around in her neighborhood listening to sad songs. To connect the dots further, fans dug up this old quote where Olivia Rodrigo talked about a significant moment that involved Joshua Bassett and driving:
I got the chance to co-write a song with my co-star Joshua Bassett, it’s called “Just For a Moment,” and I remember when we found out they chose the song and it was going to be in the show. We celebrated and we went to In-N-Out, and I couldn’t drive actually, I was 16 but I didn’t have my permit and so he took me in his car and we drove around the parking lot and that was my first time driving so I’ll always remember that.
In “Driver’s License,” Rodrigo also cites her heartbreak with lyrical reference to a “blonde girl” who is “so much older than her.” Carpenter is not only blonde but four years older than she is. What a web that’s been weaved over the past few months leading to “Driver’s License”! We can’t be sure it’s all connected, but either way Rodrigo and Bassett are turning heads with their foray into pop music and pop culture.