2021 Golden Globe TV And Movie Winners, Updated Live

While the past year has been absolutely crazy for the entertainment industry (and the rest of the world, of course), awards season is still happening, and the 2021 Golden Globes are upon us, honoring the best the industry has to offer. Streaming favorites such as Hamilton, One Night in Miami, Soul, Schitt's Creek, and more have been welcome escapes as the world shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we've all gotten more accustomed to even more streaming services to choose from. See how all of the nominated movies and TV shows did in the list below.
When winners are chosen in each category, the name will appear bolded, so come back to this list for timely updates during the live broadcast!
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News Of The World
Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rock
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Director
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night In Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Song
"Fight For You", Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Life Seen", The Seen
"Speak Now", One Night In Miami
"Tigress & Tweed", The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round in Denmark, Denmark
La Llarona, France and Guatemala
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two Of Us, USA and France
Now, onto the television categories.
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Comedy Or Musical Series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Yousef, Ramy
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched