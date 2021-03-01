television

2021 Golden Globe Movie And TV: The Complete List Of Winners Includes Chadwick Boseman, Nomadland, And More

While the past year has been absolutely crazy for the entertainment industry (and the rest of the world, of course), awards season is still happening, and the 2021 Golden Globes are upon us, honoring the best the industry has to offer. Streaming favorites such as Hamilton, One Night in Miami, Soul, Schitt's Creek, and more have been welcome escapes as the world shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we've all gotten more accustomed to even more streaming services to choose from. See how all of the nominated movies and TV shows did in the list below.

When winners are chosen in each category, the name will appear bolded, so come back to this list for timely updates during the live broadcast!

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Borat 2
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News Of The World

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rock
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night In Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song

"Fight For You", Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Seen," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now", One Night In Miami
"Tigress & Tweed", The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round in Denmark, Denmark
La Llarona, France and Guatemala
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two Of Us, USA and France

Now, onto the television categories.

Best Drama Series

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Yousef, Ramy

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Did your favorite films, shows, and stars win? If not, better luck next year! Don't forget about all the other movies and TV shows slated for this year.

