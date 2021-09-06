Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Explains How One Fan Encounter Stuck With Her For Years
By Megan Behnke
The Mandalorian and Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff shared somewhat of a life update on Instagram recently. The actress, who has been in the industry for over two decades now, replaced a tattoo she got at the start of the millennium, which was initially thanks to a fan encounter she had that wasn’t too pleasant.
Katee Sackhoff took to Instagram to explain how one fan encounter stuck with her all these years. She told the story of how after meeting someone in 2001, she no longer felt she deserved privacy because of the career she’s in. While the end result angered her, Sackhoff became stronger than ever:
Fans can definitely be harsh and while being an actor or a singer, or something else in the industry means having less privacy, that doesn’t mean that they have to fully give up their right to privacy. Katee Sackhoff explained how she felt for 20 years as an actor and it’s something that she’s now looked past:
Now, Sackhoff is looking ahead to the future and not the past. She shared that she’s officially replaced her tattoo with something much more meaningful and personal to her:
It’s not easy being in the limelight for such a long time but having experience means having growth. It looks like Katee Sackhoff has definitely grown since that encounter. She is also learning how much of a role model she really is and that she can have privacy. Covering her original tattoo is much more personal and seems to be an indication that she's taking full ownership over her work-life balance and celebrating what she cares about.
Sackhoff’s new tattoo is just the beginning for her and marks a new chapter in her life. And it’s something that she will always hold close to her.
