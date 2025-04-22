Someone Got A Huge King Of Queens Tattoo, And Leah Remini Was Pretty Thrilled

We have long since left the time where people of any age were unwilling to publicly show allegiance to their fandoms of choice. No matter where you go, you can see adults repping the Star Wars movies , the superhero-filled world known as the MCU franchise , and everything else from their favorite video games to beloved series from their childhood. Not all of this love is just shown on clothes or bumper stickers, however, and The King of Queens star Leah Remini is now very excited because someone is showing off their massive tattoo tribute to her hit comedy.

What Does The King Of Queens Tattoo Look Like And What Did Star Leah Remini Say About It?

Even though Leah Remini has recently remade herself as an advocate for those who’ve said they’ve had negative interactions with the Church of Scientology , she’s been known for far longer as an actress. Jennifer Lopez’s good buddy (who actually took notes from JLo when filing for divorce ) has been working since she was a kid, but landed the role that would really up her popularity when she began playing Carrie Heffernan on the hit CBS sitcom, The King of Queens, in 1998.

That series ran for nine seasons, ending in 2007, and it’s clear that someone is still a giant fan of the comedy, because they recently got a truly huge tattoo to pay tribute, and Remini noted her appreciation on X:

I’ve never had someone get a tattoo like this of Kevin Jerry, and me! I am truly honored and touched! Thank you to Sissy Ink on IG.@KevinJames @BenStiller pic.twitter.com/gM1OHSp9DnApril 21, 2025

WOW. I’m not tattooed, but I know that there are a lot of people wandering around with massive works of art on their skin. Never, though, would I have guessed that someone would geek out so much over a sitcom that ended nearly 20 years ago that they’d ink themselves up with one of the largest butt/hip/thigh tattoos I’ve ever seen. And, it’s pretty clear that Remini feels the same.

The former So You Think You Can Dance judge has now been immortalized on the skin of a fan, and noted that she was “honored and touched” by the work. I have to say, I’ve seen several tattoos that are supposed to represent actual people, and they rarely look this good. Not only were the lead actors (who include one-time meme king Kevin James and the late Jerry Stiller ) recreated in an incredibly realistic fashion, but so was the logo for the show and the house that the characters called home for almost a decade.

It’s crazy to think that the star may have missed out on this celebration of her work. She recently noted that she had the chance to audition for Friends and Will & Grace, but turned down the opportunity for both because she just didn’t see herself as the characters she was being asked to audition for, even though she knew the shows were probably going to be hits. Basically, without the actress being dedicated to staying true to herself, this fan might have a huge tattoo of the cast from Manimal on their body, and while that would be awesome, it wouldn’t give Remini the flowers she deserves.