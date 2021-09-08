How Bob Odenkirk Celebrated His Return To Better Call Saul Set Following Heart Attack

Fans were incredibly worried over a month ago when it was reported that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on set and was subsequently hospitalized. With this many people (including numerous celebrities), sent well wishes to the veteran comedian. It was eventually confirmed that the actor had suffered a heart attack, but the public breathed a sigh of relief when his son confirmed he would recover. Still, many have been wondering when he might return to set. Well, Odenkirk has now confirmed that he’s back to work and celebrated with a nice social media post.

When Bob Odenkirk first spoke out amid his on-set incident and hospitalization, he assured his fans that he would take some time to rest and recover before returning to his work on the final season of Better Call Saul. And based on the Twitter post he recently dropped, he seems more than ready to get back to playing the role of Jimmy “Saul Goodman” McGill. Check out his message and BTS photo down below:

It’s definitely comforting to know Bob Odenkirk is back at the old grind again. The actor appears to have bounced back from his health scare quickly and, as you would expect, he marked his return with his signature brand of self-deprecating humor. I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate such a sweet occasion.

Since the heart attack, the actor has posted a few updates, in which he has thanked the public for their well wishes. And along the way, he’s also provided a few more chuckle-worthy sentiments. While that consistent positivity likely helped keep the actor in good spirits, it probably did the same for fans in the weeks following his collapse.

AMC seems to have been gracious in giving the actor the time he needed to rest up. Shortly after his heart attack, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan wished the Emmy-nominated star the best and confirmed that he would indeed be taking some time away from the job. Many naturally began to question how production would continue without him, but series executive producer and director Thomas Schaunz recently confirmed that the show had been able to move forward by shooting scenes that don’t involve the lead character.

Better Call Saul is currently in the midst of production on its sixth and final season on AMC. According to Thomas Schnauz, at least seven of the thirteen episodes have been shot and are in post-production. Unfortunately, for avid viewers, the EP couldn’t say exactly when production would wrap or when (and how) the episodes would be released on the network.

Regardless, the cast and crew are surely just happy to have their leading man back and doing what he does best. To quote the titular lawyer and con man, it’s all good, man!