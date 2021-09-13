Y: The Last Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Hulu Actors Before

In an instant, every man on the planet is gone. Without warning or explanation, every human male drops dead... all save for one: Yorick Brown. Based on the comic book series of the same name, this long-in-the-works comic book adaptation is finally here, and it's coming out at a curious time. Whether or not the pandemic will help or hurt its watchability remains to be seen, but FX has some lofty hopes for this brand new show.

Starring Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, and Amber Tamblyn, there's a good chance that you're familiar with this starry ensemble. If not, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen the famous cast of FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man before.

Diane Lane (Jennifer Brown)

As Jennifer Brown, the U.S. Senator who is elevated to President of the United States whenever every living man is wiped off the planet, Diane Lane is an authoritative character in FX's Y: The Last Man. Most notably, Lane is Oscar-nominated for her lead role in Unfaithful. Her other starring credits include Under the Tuscan Sun. Nights in Rodanthe, Untraceable, Must Love Dogs, A Walk on the Moon, Every Secret Thing, and last year's Let Him Go. Additionally, Lane played Martha Kent in several films, including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Her other notable film credits include The Outsiders, The Perfect Storm, Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club, Chaplin, My Dog Skip, The Glass House, Hardball, Hollywoodland, Tully, Trumbo, and Secretariat. Furthermore, Lane is heard in Inside Out.

Moreover, away from film, Diane Lane was Emmy-nominated for her performances in CBS's Lonesome Dove and HBO's Cinema Verite. She also played Annette Shepherd in Netflix's House of Cards. Also, Lane could be seen in Amazon Prime's The Romanoffs.

Ashley Romans (Agent 355)

In the role of Agent 355, Yorrick's bodyguard, Ashley Romans plays a diligent and vigilant character in Y: The Last Man. Previously, the actress played Tabitha Hutter in AMC's NOS4A2. Additionally, Romans took on the title role in Hermione Granger and the Quarter-Life Crisis. She also was seen as Alex in Showtime's Shameless. Romans' other television credits include I'm Dying Up Here and Insignificant Other. Outside of TV, furthermore, she appeared in Christmas Crime Story, along with several short films, including 2016's TV Junkie and August Ninth, 2019's The Devil Lives in Clarkesville County, 2020's Salt in the Wound and First-Rounders, and, most recently, 2021's Lulu.

Ben Schnetzer (Yorick Brown)

Playing the part of Yorick Brown, an amateur escape artist and President Brown's son who becomes the last known biologically male human alive, Ben Schnetzer is the only person alive with a Y chromosome in Hulu's Y: The Last Man. Previously, Schnetzer starred in ABC's short-lived series, Happy Town. He also appeared in Epix's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and guest-starred on NBC's Law & Order. Outside of TV, Schnetzer played Max Vandenburg in The Book Thief, Mark Ashton in Pride, and Khadgar in Warcraft. Additionally, the actor's other film credits include Snowden, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, The Giant, Punk's Dead: SLC Punk 2, Goat, Saint Judy, The Grizzlies, 7 Days in Entebbe, Ben's Plan, and The Journey Is the Destination.

Olivia Thirlby (Hero Brown)

As Hero Brown, Yorick's paramedic sister, Olivia Thirlby plays a life-saving character in Y: The Last Man. Previously, Thirlby played Lucy Kittridge in Amazon Prime's Goliath. Additionally, the TV actress appeared in Kidnapped, Bored to Death, and The L Word: Generation Q. Furthermore, Thirlby lent her voice to MTV's short-lived Good Vibes.

Moreover, outside of television, Olivia Thirlby is most well-known for her performances in Juno, Dredd, The Darkest Hour, Margaret, United 93, and The Wackness. Her other film credits include Snow Angels, No Strings Attached, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Chappaquiddick, Welcome to Happiness, Nobody Walks, 5 to 7, Above the Shadows, Solitary Man, The Secret, What Goes Up, and Just Before I Go. Furthermore, Thirlby can also be seen in Love Comes Lately, White Orchid, Damascus Cover, Between Us, The Wedding Ringer, Red Knot, Being Flynn, Breaking Upwards, The Answer Man, Uncertainty, and New York, I Love You. Next, she's currently filming You Above All.

Amber Tamblyn (Kimberly Campbell Cunningham)

In the role of Kimberly Campbell Cunningham, a best-selling conservative writer who works hard to install a new president who will do whatever it takes to bring back the lost world, Amber Tamblyn plays a politically savvy person in FX's Y: The Last Man. Most notably, Tamblyn was Emmy-nominated for her starring role in CBS's Joan of Arcadia. The actress also notably played Jenny in CBS's Two and a Half Men and Martha M. Masters in Fox's House. Tamblyn's other TV credits include The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Inside Amy Schumer, and General Hospital.

Moreover, away from TV, Amber Tamblyn is best known for playing Tibby Rollins in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. Also, she appeared in The Ring, The Grudge 2, 127 Hours, The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards, Django Unchained, Normal Adolescent Behavior, Girlfriend's Day, Main Street, and 3 Nights in the Desert. Outside of acting, Tamblyn wrote, produced, and directed Paint It Black. She's also the author of several books. Most recently, Tamblyn wrote 2018's Any Man and 2019's Era of Ignition.

Marin Ireland (Nora Brady)

Playing the part of Nora Brady, a White House press advisor who struggles to survive with her preteen daughter, Marin Ireland is a pragmatic and deferential personality in Y: The Last Man. Most notably, the actress was Tony-nominated for her lead performance in 2009's Reasons to be Pretty. Her other notable theater credits include Blue Ridge, Summer and Smoke, The Big Knife, Blasted, Marie Antoinette, and In the Wake. Away from the stage, Ireland played Julia Bowman in Amazon Prime's Sneaky Pete. Currently, she can be seen in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy in the role of Sissy Cooper. Ireland's other TV credits include Homeland, Mildred Pierce, Masters of Sex, Girls, and The Slap.

Furthermore, in film, Marin Ireland was notably seen in Rachel Getting Married, Side Effects, The Irishman, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Glass Chin, Light from Light, 28 Hotel Rooms, Piercing, and Hell or High Water. Last year, the film actress starred in The Dark and the Wicked, The Empty Man, Nora Highland, and The Man in the Woods.

Diana Bang (Dr. Allison Mann)

As Dr. Allison Mann, an expert geneticist looking to discover the cause of the plague and why Yorick survived, Diana Bang plays a driven and determined person in Hulu's Y: The Last Man. Most notably, the actress played Park Sook-yin in The Interview. Her other movie credits include Sorority Wars, Lost Lagoon, That Burning Feeling, No Clue, The Tree Inside (which she co-produced), The Cleanse, Entanglement, Status Update, Boundaries, and The Age of Adulting. Last year, Bang appeared in Coffee & Kareem.

Additionally, outside of film, Diana Bang has a recurring role in Syfy's Resident Alien as Nurse Ellen. Her other television credits include The Astronauts, Away, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Order, You Me Her, Michelle's, Unspeakable, Fast Layne, Bates Motel, Eve of Destruction, and Fringe. Furthermore, Bang is a member of the Vancouver sketch comedy group, Assaulted Fish, and she has worked behind the camera on a few short films. Namely, the comedienne co-wrote, directed, and produced 2018's Karaoke Mamas. Also, Bang wrote 2009's Dandy Lions and directed 2019's In Loving Memory.

Elliot Fletcher (Sam Jordan)

In the role of Sam Jordan, Hero's performance artist best friend, Elliot Fletcher plays a notable character in Y: The Last Man. Most notably, he's known for his recurring roles in MTV's Faking It, Freeform's The Fosters, and Showtime's Shameless. Additionally, the TV actor plays Jake Barlow in TNT's Tell Me Your Secrets and guest-starred on Hulu's Runaways and truTV's Adam Ruins Everything. Outside of television, Fletcher was seen in Tekkonkinkreet and short films like 2017's The Station and 2018's Brother X. He also appeared in last year's World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Furthermore, Fletcher was a talking head and a creative consultant on Netflix's Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.

Juliana Canfield (Beth Deville)

Taking on the role of Beth Deville, Yorrick's girlfriend, Juliana Canfield plays a part of Yorrick's romantic past in FX's Y: The Last Man. Away from this series, the actress plays Jess Jordan in HBO's Succession. Also, Canfield appeared in Apple TV+'s Amazing Stories. Outside of TV, she starred in 2019's Oscar-winning short film, The Neighbors' Window. Additionally, Canfield can be seen in Plain Fiction and last year's The Assistant and On the Rocks. Moreover, the actress can be heard in 2019's short film, South of Bix.

Quincy Kirkwood (Mackenzie Brady)

As Mackenzie Brady, Nora Brady's daughter, Quincy Kirkwood plays a supporting role in Y: The Last Man. Previously, the child actress starred in Netflix's In the Shadow of the Moon. She can also be seen in Netflix's Creeped Out and 2020's short film, Dear Jesus.

Jess Salgueiro (Christine Flores)

In the role of Christine Flores, President Jennifer Brown's new assistant, Jess Salgueiro has a recurring part in Hulu's Y: The Last Man. Most notably, Salgueiro has a recurring role as Chandra Wei in Amazon Prime's The Expanse. The actress also has recurring roles in The Boys, Workin' Moms, Mary Kills People, Channel Zero, Letterkenny, Saving Hope, Orphan Black, The Strain, and Jupiter's Legacy. Additionally, Salgueiro starred in Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things. Recently, she was a guest star on ABC's The Good Doctor.

Furthermore, away from TV, Jess Salgueiro starred in 2020's Canadian Strain. She can also be seen in Mouthpiece, I'll Take Your Dead, American Hangman, Mary Goes Round, A Sunday Kind of Love, A Date with Miss Fortune, Two Deaths of Henry Baker, Sugar Daddy, and Come Play. Earlier this year, Salgueiro appeared in Dark Web: Cicada 3301, Drifting Snow, and the short film, Two to Look, One to See. Next, she'll be seen in the short films, Unlicensed and Little Bird. Salgueiro will also soon be heard in Far Cry 6.

You can stream new episodes of Y: The Last Man on Hulu.