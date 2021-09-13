Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers: Why Kendall Long Isn't Watching Season 7
Spoiler alert! This story will discuss plot lines that haven’t aired yet on Bachelor in Paradise, as well as who might end up together at the end of Season 7. Proceed at your own risk!
When Kendall Long descended the stairs to Bachelor in Paradise, it looked like things could get messy between her and ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile. It wasn’t clear if Long wanted to reunite with Grocery Store Joe or find closure for their nearly two-year relationship but, either way, Amabile was already happily coupled up with Serena Pitt. Other than a short, albeit tense, conversation between the former couple, Long’s arrival to Paradise was largely overshadowed by Clout-Gate.
While both of last week’s episodes of Bachelor in Paradise centered around couples being accused of going on the show just to grow their Instagram following, surely the drama between Kendall Long and Joe Amabile isn’t finished. But when their storyline does pick back up, Long likely won’t be among the viewing audience. Long went on the Talking It Out podcast and told hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo why she hasn’t watched much of Season 7:
Knowing what we do about Season 7’s rumored ending — that Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt get engaged — my heart breaks for Kendall Long and how hard it must have been to watch that happening in front of her eyes. According to Reality Steve, Long will end up leaving the beach early for that reason, and who could blame her?
To her credit, when Kendall Long learned that Joe Amabile was on his way to finding love with Serena Pitt, Long seemed to respect that and said she wanted to give herself the same opportunity for another chance at love. But Grocery Store Joe had a pretty big advantage in that department, as she explained on the podcast:
While this week’s episode looks to continue the drama with Brendan Morais and Pieper James, I’m sure the cameras will find Kendall Long again soon, and I’ll have my wine and tissues ready when we see what leads to her early exit from Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 14, on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule so you don’t miss the upcoming premieres of all your favorite shows!
