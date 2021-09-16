Captain America 4's Anthony Mackie Just Traded Marvel Comics For Video Games For New TV Show

It’s hard to believe that it’s been several months since the end of Marvel and Disney+’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and that long since Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally embraced his new role as Captain America. Since then, Mackie had been announced to star in Captain America 4. Though the Marvel actor is trading in the comics for video games in a new TV show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie is set to play the lead role in an adaptation of Sony PlayStation’s long-running game series Twisted Metal, as well as executive produce. Mackie’s role of John Doe is a little less like a superhero and more like a milkman who has no memory of his past life. John has to deliver a mysterious package “across a post-apocalyptic wasteland” if he wants to be offered a chance at a better life.

Twisted Metal is still in development from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production, and the two studios plan on taking it to potential buyers sometime in the near future, meaning that it hasn’t been picked up by anything yet. Currently, Disney+ has yet to renew The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for an official second season, so whether or not both shows move forward will be dependent on Anthony Mackie’s obligation to the two of them. TFATWS would take top priority, but it also depends on when both of them would film.

Anthony Mackie gave some of his best performances in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, though fans were appropriately upset when he got snubbed from any Emmy nominations. This new series could give Mackie another leg up and another chance at proving what kind of actor he really is. It will be interesting to see him in a different role, but still part of a long-running franchise. Sony’s Twisted Metal, a demolition derby, first came onto the scene in 1995 for PlayStation and PC. So it’s going to have some loyal fans watching.

The show is only in development and has not been picked up by any network or streamer as of yet. But with Anthony Mackie attached to the project that is an adaptation of a long-running game series, it wouldn’t be surprising if a company jumped on that chance. Just don’t count Mackie out of anything Marvel, because he does have Captain America 4 in the works. Let’s just hope that if Twisted Metal does get picked up, it doesn’t interfere with anything that he has to do that involves Marvel Studios.

