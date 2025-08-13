I Can't Get Enough Of Anthony Mackie's John Doe In Twisted Metal Season 2, Especially After Watching Captain America 4

There were few shows on the 2025 TV schedule I was looking forward to watching more than Twisted Metal Season 2 with my Peacock subscription . The latest installment in a damn good video game adaptation has everything I loved about the first season (and game on which it is based) and then some. This is especially true for Anthony Mackie’s John Doe, the hilarious, crafty, and deadly everyman hero of the series, even more so after watching him in Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year.

The truth is, I can’t get enough of the “Milk Man,” his comedic timing, the way he handles himself in a fight and vehicular combat, and pretty much everything else about Mackie’s dynamic character.

Peacock TV: from $10.99 a month/$109.99 a year

Keep up with all the vehicular combat of Twisted Metal Season 2 by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $10.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

(Image credit: Marvel)

I'm Not Saying Sam Wilson Is Boring, But Captain America: Brave New World Wasn't Exactly Fun

Though Captain America: Brave New World was one of the highlights of the MCU’s Phase Five, it wasn’t necessarily a fun movie, which didn’t really allow Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson to shine like his character on Twisted Metal.

The new Cap does have some funny quips, was charming, and makes for a good hero, but at times it felt like Mackie was either holding back or being told to tone it down, which is a shame, considering he’s a great comedic actor and the character has been so much fun to watch over the years. I get it, as random ‘90s pop culture references, an obsession with The Baby-Sitter’s Club books , and puns don’t really work in a dramatic superhero flick paying homage to ‘70s political thrillers.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Twisted Metal's Ridiculousness Brings Out The Best In Anthony Mackie's Comedy And Action Skills

What’s so great about Twisted Metal is that its utterly bonkers tone allows Mackie to show off his incredible action skills while also giving him the opportunity to cut loose, have some fun, and say/do some ridiculous stuff in each episode. I’m only five episodes into the second season (all that has been released up to the point of this writing), but I already have a hefty list of hilarious moments involving John Doe so far:

John starting a “John Dough” pizza delivery service

John Doe freaking out when he can’t find Book #89 of the Baby-Sitter’s Club

John still being obsessed with the books when his sister tries to reconnect

John and Quiet crawling on the floor during the orgy

John recreating THAT Entrapment scene in the laser hallway

(Image credit: NBCU)

Now That The Tournament Is Underway, I Can't Wait To See Where John Doe Takes Us

Before Twisted Metal first premiered in 2023, I had a list of things I wanted to see in the adaptation . Though a lot of those didn’t happen in the first season, it’s a completely different story this time around, including the actual Twisted Metal tournament itself. I had long dreamed of seeing the vehicular combat of those classic PlayStation games on the TV show, and the fifth episode of Season 2 gave me just that after it was teased in the Twisted Metal trailer .

Now that Calypso has gathered deadly, unique, and truly bizarre drivers from around the country to take part in his tournament, I cannot wait to see where John Doe goes on this journey. Those who’ve played the games know that the maniacal tournament founder can’t be trusted with those wishes, so anything could happen with John if he wins…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors