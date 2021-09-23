Hulu New Releases: Big Sky Season 2, James Bond, The Hunger Games And Other TV Shows And Movies Streaming October 2021

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Another page falls off the calendar, making way for Hulu to deliver another fresh month’s worth of entertainment to subscribers. October 2021 definitely has the good for those who are awaiting the return of shows like ABC’s cliffhanger generator Big Sky. And there are even some huge movies that are coming online, ranging from classics like select entries from the James Bond series to the entire run of The Hunger Games. That’s a lot to catch up with, so unless you want to hit the September 2021 rundown below, we’re going to get started with what’s headed to Hulu in October 2021!

Movies And Shows Premiering On Hulu - Week of October 1

The beginning of October means it’s time to scrub up and report to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital once again, thanks to the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. As for you spacefaring adventure seekers, you can beam into the entire run of the classic Star Trek movies.

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) - 10/1/21

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX) - 10/1/21

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC) - 10/1/21

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC) - 10/1/21

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC) - 10/1/21

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - 10/1/21

Air Force One (1997) - 10/1/21

Ali (2001) - 10/1/21

Blippi's Spooky Spells Halloween (2021) - 10/1/21

Boxcar Bertha (1972) - 10/1/21

Cedar Rapids (2009) - 10/1/21

Chasing Papi (2003) - 10/1/21

Class (1983) - 10/1/21

Clifford (1994) - 10/1/21

Clockstoppers (2002) - 10/1/21

Code 46 (2004) - 10/1/21

Crimson Tide (1995) - 10/1/21

Date Night (2010) - 10/1/21

Dead of Winter (1987) - 10/1/21

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011) - 10/1/21

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) - 10/1/21

Dr. No (1962) - 10/1/21

Edge of the World (2021) - 10/1/21

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) - 10/1/21

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) - 10/1/21

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990) - 10/1/21

From Russia with Love (1964) - 10/1/21

Goldeneye (1995) - 10/1/21

Goldfinger (1964) - 10/1/21

Happy Feet (2006) - 10/1/21

Happy Feet Two (2011) - 10/1/21

The Holiday (2006) - 10/1/21

House of Games (1987) - 10/1/21

The Hunger Games (2012) - 10/1/21

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) - 10/1/21

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) - 10/1/21

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) - 10/1/21

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018) - 10/1/21

Intersection (1994) - 10/1/21

Licence to Kill (1989) - 10/1/21

Light It Up (1999) - 10/1/21

Lost In Space (1998) - 10/1/21

The Love Guru (2008) - 10/1/21

Mad Max (1980) - 10/1/21

Madhouse (2004) - 10/1/21

The Mask of Zorro (1998) - 10/1/21

Maze (2017) - 10/1/21

Mean Creek (2004) - 10/1/21

Meet The Spartans (2008) - 10/1/21

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) - 10/1/21

The Offence (1973) - 10/1/21

Peeples (2013) - 10/1/21

The Perfect Holiday (2007) - 10/1/21

Queen of the Damned (2002) - 10/1/21

Racing with the Moon (1984) - 10/1/21

The Recruit (2003) - 10/1/21

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) - 10/1/21

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10/1/21

Road Trip (2000) - 10/1/21

Rushmore (1999) - 10/1/21

The Saint (1997) - 10/1/21

Signs (2002) - 10/1/21

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) - 10/1/21

Sleepless In Seattle (1993) - 10/1/21

Snatch (2000) - 10/1/21

Species (1995) - 10/1/21

Species II (1998) - 10/1/21

Species III (2004) - 10/1/21

Species: The Awakening (2007) - 10/1/21

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) - 10/1/21

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) - 10/1/21

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) - 10/1/21

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) - 10/1/21

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) - 10/1/21

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) - 10/1/21

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) - 10/1/21

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) - 10/1/21

Star Trek: Generations (1994) - 10/1/21

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) - 10/1/21

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) - 10/1/21

Still (2018) - 10/1/21

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) - 10/1/21

Sweet Land (2006) - 10/1/21

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009) - 10/1/21

Teen Wolf (1985) - 10/1/21

Theater of Blood (1973) - 10/1/21

Tooth Fairy (2010) - 10/1/21

Total Recall (2012) - 10/1/21

The Untouchables (1987) - 10/1/21

Victor Frankenstein (2015) - 10/1/21

Vigilante Force (1976) - 10/1/21

The Village (2004) - 10/1/21

The Vow (2012) - 10/1/21

Waitress (2007) - 10/1/21

What About Bob? (1991) - 10/1/21

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994) - 10/1/21

Within (2016) - 10/1/21

Wolves at the Door (2016) - 10/1/21

Wrong Turn 2 (2007) - 10/1/21

Movies And Shows Premiering On Hulu - Week of October 3

If Season 4 of The Rookie isn’t enough Nathan Fillion for you eager viewers out there, rejoice! The complete series run of Castle is coming to Hulu, fulfilling that particular wish rather conveniently. And this week’s premiere episode of SNL Season 47 will feature Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves, as host and musical guest respectively.

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC) - 10/3/21

Finding Your Feet (2018) - 10/3/21

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC) - 10/4/21

Maggie's Plan (2015) - 10/4/21

The Program (1993) - 10/4/21

Unfaithful (2002) - 10/4/21

Castle: Complete Series (ABC) - 10/6/21

Baker's Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original) - 10/7/21

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original) - 10/8/21

Cannabis Evolution (2019) - 10/8/21

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC) - 10/9/21

Movies And Shows Premiering On Hulu - Week of October 10

Devoted followers of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be able to relive all of the explosive events of Season 15, as the complete run will be coming to Hulu. And as it turns out, Netflix isn’t the only streaming service with Dwayne Johnson action, as G.I. Joe: Retaliation uploads one of The Rock’s previous cinematic throwdowns to the Hulu library.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) - 10/10/21

Rogue Hostage (2021) - 10/10/21

Gunda (2020) - 10/11/21

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019) - 10/11/21

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony) - 10/12/21

The Loneliest Whale (2021) - 10/12/21

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) - 10/13/21

CHiPS (2017) - 10/13/21

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo) - 10/14/21

Censor (2021) - 10/14/21

Out of Death (2020) - 10/14/21

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History) - 10/15/21

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History) - 10/15/21

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E) - 10/15/21

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E) - 10/15/21

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime) - 10/15/21

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime) - 10/15/21

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime) - 10/15/21

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E) - 10/15/21

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime) - 10/15/21

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History) - 10/15/21

A Murder to Remember (2020) - 10/15/21

Cheer Camp Killer (2020) - 10/15/21

Miss India America (2015) - 10/15/21

Sleepwalker (2017) - 10/15/21

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC) - 10/16/21

Movies And Shows Premiering On Hulu - Week of October 17

After Season 8 took The Blacklist to places no one could have expected, the Season 9 premiere arrives this week to answer some of your burning questions. Though if you’re a fan of The Bachelorette as well, the Season 18 premiere drops just a couple days prior. So schedule your viewing accordingly.

Dream Horse (2020) - 10/18/21

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC) - 10/20/21

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC) - 10/20/21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original) - 10/21/21

The Evil Next Door (2021) - 10/21/21

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC) - 10/22/21

Gaia (2020) - 10/22/21

The Marksman (2021) - 10/23/21

Silent Night (2021) - 10/23/21

Movies And Shows Premiering On Hulu - Week of October 24

If dating surprises are your speed, then you’ll be happy to hear that the complete Season 8D of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show will be ready for all of your binging needs. Magic is also afoot, thanks to the Angelina Jolie/David Oyelowo fantasy Come Away, which blends the worlds of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

Come Away (2020) - 10/25/21

Maybe Next Year (2020) - 10/26/21

For Madmen Only (2021) - 10/27/21

First Date (2021) - 10/28/21

Smelliville (2021) - 10/28/21

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV) - 10/30/21

Spirit Untamed (2021) - 10/31/21

If you thought that was all that Hulu has to offer this month, you're wrong! There's also the Season 13 premiere of Shark Tank, and the Liam Neeson western The Marksman to look forward to.