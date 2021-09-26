Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins The Hunt For Brian Laundrie In Gabby Petito Case
The circumstances surrounding the suspected murder of Gabby Petito have gripped the nation. She was a 22-year-old Florida resident and travel influencer who was found dead on September 19. Her fiancé, Brain Laundrie, was questioned by the police and then, upon release, he disappeared after allegedly telling his parents he was going on a hike. A warrant has since been issued for Laundrie's arrest, and even notorious TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter is joining the manhunt.
With over four decades of experience as a bounty hunter, Duane “Dog” Chapman knows a thing or two about knocking on doors (and sometimes booting them in) to find wanted criminals. He's apparently putting those skills to use for the benefit of the Gabby Petito case. Chapman left his honeymoon with his new wife to travel to North Point, Florida to help the search for Brian Laundrie. As can be seen below, per Fox News, the A&E star went right up and knocked on the door of Laundrie’s parent’s home:
The search for Brian Laundrie has taken place during the past week following his disappearance. Technically, he is wanted in connection to Gabby Petito's death due to an unauthorized purchase with a debit card days afterward. CNN reports that occurrences in the days prior to her death were unusual, with the two reportedly even getting into a physical altercation. Dog the Bounty Hunter told Fox News why he thought he could make a difference in the case by joining the hunt:
The reality TV star, who tragically lost his wife, Beth Chapman, to cancer in 2019, notoriously went all the way to Mexico with Tim Chapman and his son, Leland, to track down fugitive Andrew Luster in 2003. His success in bringing him back to the states kickstarted the longtime A&E series that brought him notoriety and several other spinoffs.
As for the Gabby Petito case, Dog the Bounty Hunter shared to Fox News that Brian Laundrie having allegedly spent time previously in the Appalachian Mountains and being regarded as a serious outdoorsman is “the strongest lead.” He continued that he isn't buying other assertions that he could be hiding in the Florida swamps, New York, or even Mexico. The latter of which he said Laundrie would have stuck out in the crowd by now due to being white and not speaking the language. Evidently, the continued hunt for Laundrie his close to home for the TV personality. He said:
Dog the Bounty Hunter conveyed that the investigation will “work off leads” and go to “extreme measures” if necessary to find Brian Laundrie. Ultimately, he said, “If we get a scent, he’s done.”
I am a vegan feminist. I'm fascinated by all things space/stars. I love film history, reality television, and my cat Bubbe.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.