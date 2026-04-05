An Emmy-Winning 60 Minutes Star Absolutely ‘Hated’ Working At CBS
Strong words from the longtime host.
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There have been significant changes at CBS since the network came under new ownership, including the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show and layoffs of many morning and evening news anchors. The network’s longtime news program, 60 Minutes, has also been making headlines for behind-the-scenes happenings, and now one of its past Emmy-winning stars is speaking out about the cutthroat TV news business and how much he “hated” working at CBS.
Steve Kroft joined CBS News in 1980 and hosted 60 Minutes for three decades starting in 1989, earning multiple Emmys, Peabodys and other awards throughout his career. He spoke about his time in the industry in an interview with Bill O’Reilly, where Kroft joked that going into his hosting position, he was warned that one swipe at the “big cats” would leave you limping for six months. Bill O’Reilly called TV news anchors “savages,” and their conversation continued:
- O’Reilly: I mean it’s true, there was no civility at 60 Minutes. It’s like, ‘You’re an idiot.’
- Kroft: If there was civility, you better check your wallet.
- O’Reilly: Right. It was hand-to-hand combat to get your stuff on the air without it being edited.
Steve Kroft said he did make a few friends over his decades-long career, but that overall if someone was nice to you on the job, they probably had ulterior motives. He said:
That seemed to be a surprise to the TV journalist, as he recalled thinking his colleagues would be happy for him when he nabbed the position on 60 Minutes, but the opportunity ended up creating tension. In Kroft’s words:
Given the impact Steve Kroft made on the CBS news program, the stories he was able to tell and the awards he’s won that he’d say it was all worth it. However, Kroft had a somewhat surprising response when Bill O’Reilly asked if he’d do it again:
It does sound exhausting, and given the competitive nature of the job, I’m sure if Steve Kroft hadn’t been willing to put in so much effort, there were several people behind him champing at the bit.
Things likely aren’t any easier these days, especially under the regime change. Reports suggest CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss may be looking at major layoffs at 60 Minutes amid her concerns that the show has gone “soft.”
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We’ll have to see what happens, but you can catch the program at 7 p.m. ET Sundays on CBS or streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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