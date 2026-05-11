HBO's Neighbors Creators Answered My Biggest Question About Season 2

Neighbors proved to be a sleeper hit on the 2026 TV schedule, and it's since been renewed for a second season. As it stands, the series' co-creators are hard at work developing the new episodes, and specific details have not been divulged. However, as fans wait to watch new episodes on HBO or with our HBO Max subscription, creators Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford did share a little bit of insight into what's to come. And, in the process, they answered my biggest Season 2 question.

I'd wondered if Redford and Fishman had plans to revisit subjects from the first season for their upcoming episodes. The pair spoke to Collider about starting production on the second season, and they confirmed the possibility of at least one of their participants from Season 1 getting a follow-up. Fishman went into the details of what would need to happen for that to come together:

I think what's most important to us is that these people are actively engaging in these situations. So if any of the stories that we followed continued and the disputes escalated or changed in any way, and they were still happening, we'd definitely consider going back and filming a follow-up and see how these people's stories continue. We're excited to explore new territories and new situations and people and all of that in Season 2. We're pretty open to anything. It just has to be really happening in this window that we're going to be filming in.

Right now, the Neighbors team is in North Carolina filming their first story for Season 2. Amid their travels, I'm so glad the duo is confirming they're open to revisiting some of Season 1's subjects, as I was keen on seeing some of them again. Of course, as mentioned, such reappearances will happen provided there's a significant update to share on their ongoing neighbor dispute.

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Neighbors reminds me a lot of Unsolved Mysteries in that it shows some bizarre content and offers little resolution by the end of an episode. So, if familiar faces are brought back in Season 2, there's a chance for the series to track stories long term if possible and possibly even provide closure.

Still, we can't forget that would all come down to whether there's actually something worth updating people on and that said story doesn't interrupt filming for its other episodes. On that note, some of these subjects seemed firmly entrenched in their drama. So far, there have already been some updates on some participants. For example, fans have heard from Danny, who said the show brought him popularity in his neighborhood.

I think if there were one first-season story I'd love to see more of, it'd be the scenario from the series premiere involving the doomsday preppers living out in the middle of nowhere. All that drama over a horse path escalated to a point at which it seemed neither side would ever relent. With that in mind, I'd be thrilled to see a sequel episode where they actually buried the hatchet.

At the same time, I do want Neighbors Season 2 to focus on new stories, rather than constantly retreading old ground. It would be a delicate balance to serve both needs, though I'm sure the creators could figure out a way to balance updates with new content. And, as long as it doesn't get too scripted, I see this series having a long run filled with a variety of stories.

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Right now, HBO hasn't announced a specific release window for Neighbors Season 2. While you wait for updates on the new episodes, keep an eye out for details on what's happening with the people who took part in Season 1, because who knows if we'll get a chance to hear about them when the new episodes finally kick off.